Saint Anselm College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:08 AM
24 Apartments For Rent Near Saint Anselm College
Verified
6 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Red Oak at 875 Elm Street located in the heart of downtown Manchester, NH.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
875 Elm
875 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,579
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted.
1 Unit Available
Northwest Manchester
55 Roundabout Way
55 Roundabout Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage.
1 Unit Available
Notre Dame
70 Foundry Street
70 Foundry St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1315 sqft
NEW UNITS AND NEW SELECTION IN PHASE 3 NOW AVAILABLE. The Lofts at Mill West has been reborn into a premiere loft community with up-scale apartments and amenities.
1 Unit Available
Pinardville
1 Timberwood Drive
1 Timberwood Dr, Pinardville, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Goffstown. Ample parking. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and large unit, first floor. Utilities included: water.
1 Unit Available
Notre Dame
152 Notre Dame Avenue
152 Notre Dame Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
This top floor (3rd floor) walk-up apartment has an awesome view of the city and was completely renovated from the studs out in 2017.
1 Unit Available
Notre Dame
177 Blucher Street
177 Blucher Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1146 sqft
Tired of looking at junk, check this place out!!! Large, apartment in GREAT AREA, 3BR's, hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, yard, walk to schools and park. Really a NICE place, definitely worth a LOOK.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
610 Union Street
610 Union St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,129
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment on Manchester's East Side. Walk to shops, parks and public transportation. Live in a Unique Historic Building of the Queen City! This one bedroom is huge.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bedford
391 Boynton Street
391 Boynton Street, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1590 sqft
House for Rent in Bedford! Small home with 2 Bedrooms and side yard, open concept with additional space on the 2nd floor loft area, as well as a finished lower level. Available to rent now. Pet fee will apply and needs owner approval.
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
270 Manchester Street
270 Manchester Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
493 sqft
1st floor apartment freshly painted with new carpets. Heat & hot water included. One car off street parking. Pets negotiable with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/criminal check required.
1 Unit Available
Bakersville
42 W Elmhurst Avenue
42 West Elmhurst Avenue, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
What a rare find! Large two bedroom located on a dead end in a nice neighborhood convenient to downtown, the airport and highways. First floor unit with spacious living room, washer/dryer hookups, off-street parking for two cars and level yard.
1 Unit Available
Mast Road
31 Riddle Street
31 Riddle Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
885 sqft
Wonderful updated 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Nice bright rooms, living room with built-ins. New windows, gas heat. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Hardwood floors, and enclosed porch.
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
167 Pine St
167 Pine Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
167 Pine - #1 Available 05/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom on the First Floor in Manchester, NH - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more & self-schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
1331 Elm Street D
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,395 - 12 Month Lease Stay for a Month or a Year* This is Unit Style "B" has Exposed
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
465 Rimmon St.
465 Rimmon Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom Third Floor Apartment on Manchester's West Side! - 465 Rimmon St. - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom third floor apartment is ready for a move-in now.
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
170 Reed Street
170 Reed Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
2nd Floor 3 bedroom with in unit washer and dryer hookup...off street parking, Pets are ok for extra fee. Credit check and income verification and application fee is a must
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
526 Hevey Street
526 Hevey Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2nd Flr One Bed-Large Open Concept Living & Dining 4 Unit Fully Furnished Building of All One Bedroom One Bath Units Microwave/Stove/Refrigerator/Washer & Dryer Modern & Stylish Using Every Inch of 500 sq ft Laminate Wood flrs throughout the unit
1 Unit Available
Notre Dame
377 Dubuque Street
377 Dubuque Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3636 sqft
2nd Floor 1212 SF 3 Bedroom apartment with fresh paint, yard, one stall garage and private deck. Available after 5/23. Broker interest.
1 Unit Available
Straw-Smyth
92 Orange St
92 Orange Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One bedroom, off Street parking - Property Id: 135885 Cozy one bedroom,close to downtown and highway. Owner occupied. First floor, large storage room, one car off street parking. Private entrance. Heat and hot water included.
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
591 AMORY Street
591 Amory Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Great west side 2nd floor 2 bedroom apt. built in 1985 with large Kitchen off street parking, Dishwasher, washer and dryer, Natural Gas Heat... Credit check and application fee NO PETS. Utilities are not included
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
579 Amory Street
579 Amory Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Extensively renovated, lovely spacious 1140 sq ft , first floor apartment, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with access to partially finished basement. yard and patio. On site parking, additional on street. Available now. Easy commuting. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
285 Cenrtal Street
285 Central Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3226 sqft
3/4 large Bedroom located on 3ed floor with off street parking. NO PETS. Section 8 accepted. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Available August 1st
