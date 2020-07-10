/
apartments with washer dryer
22 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
227 Broad Street
227 Broad Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1176 sqft
A short walk from downtown Portsmouth in the popular Little Harbor neighborhood, this spacious two-bedroom condo has large living room, eat-in kitchen with separate dining room, butler's pantry, private balcony, two double bedrooms and one bath.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
198 Islington Street
198 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1546 sqft
Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
777 Middle Rd
777 Middle Road, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in Portsmouth - Property Id: 315083 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo just a 20-minute walk to downtown Portsmouth! Quiet, well-established complex. 2 dedicated parking spaces and plenty of visitor parking.
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12 Dame Street
12 Dame Street, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Large two bedroom condo and walking distance to downtown Kittery - Don’t miss out on this sunny, large two bedroom condo and within a few minutes' walk to downtown Kittery, Maine and only minutes away from downtown Portsmouth.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
77 Government Street
77 Government Street, Kittery, ME
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1872 sqft
The homeowners take pride and joy in their meticulously updated four bedroom cape, that is situated in a corner lot, located in a highly desired neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9 Pioneer Point
9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2625 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
116 Whipple Road
116 Whipple Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Kittery ~ Whipple Road, two bedroom apartment (1/2 of the home). You will feel like you are on vacation year round living at the location for this truly unique property. Enjoy grilling by the river from your quiet patio and yard.
Results within 5 miles of Portsmouth
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2326 Ocean Boulevard
2326 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4003 sqft
2020-2021 - Winter Beach Rental on the sand! 4 bedroom rental available Completely renovated and furnished. Lots of living space, 4-BR, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, finished basement, updated kitchen. Great ocean views and beach access.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.
Last updated December 19 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
184 Washington St
184 Washington St, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
Spacious 1Bedroom Loft Apartment near downtown - Property Id: 304471 Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment on two floors in historic New England property in Dover, NH.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
