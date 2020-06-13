38 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH📍
Ah, Portsmouth (pronounced Port-smith, not Port's-mouth, though the town is, of course, literally, at the mouth of a seaport) the idyllic setting that makes you want to meander through its streets lined with adorable shops, get lost in the splendor of its sea coast and never go back to where you come from -- or anywhere else. It's a city of contrasts. It's touristy without losing its warm, local appeal. It has history written all over its brick and clapboard houses, yet its shops and restaurants point to its embracing modernity as well. Its 21,000-strong population is a demographic microcosm of the whole country.
Enamored? You haven't heard half of it yet. But you will. Oh, how you will And before this guide is through, we're betting you'll be pumped up to call this pleasant city home. But first, you have to to scour the available housing for rent in Portsmouth.
Brick sidewalks, seafood restaurants, salty air and sea breezes, as well as a spectacular view of the Piscataqua River are waiting for you here. More importantly, Federal, Colonial and Georgian houses and apartments that tell of a history spanning decades are yours for the taking if you're on a mission to find the best digs in this maritime haven.
Of course, if you're really not into the drama of living in a mansion fit for a king, Portsmouth also has apartment complexes and high-rise buildings as good options. You can find some luxury apartments if you're partial to the finer things in life but don't want to get overwhelmed with humongous estates.
They say birds of the feather flock together. Well, you're not a bird, but this cliche rings true when you're looking for a neighborhood you'd feel comfortable living in. Here's a rundown of Portsmouth's different areas:
City Center: Portsmouth's downtown area is a massive, living history exhibit. It will remind you of the charms of a different era coupled with a flurry of urban activities. It's very walkable; a stroll down its street would take you to bars, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Aside from single detached homes, one- or two-bedroom apartments for rent are also available for people who like to get into the thick of things.
Wentworth Acres: This neighborhood has a suburban feel to it, yet residents here boast of having short commute times thanks to good freeway access. Several businesses and shops call this area home as well. Small- and medium-size detached homes and apartments are the common roosts in this community.
Pannaway Manor: With Portsmouth International Airport and I-95 in this area, you'll feel like the world is your playground. If you don't mind the harried industrial activities in a seemingly rural setting and you kinda like the idea of living right next to Portsmouth Regional Hospital (you never know when your body goes berserk), a medium-size detached home is most likely what's in store for you here.
Newcastle / Shaws Hill: If you've got lots of cash to burn, this would be a good area to part with your dough since you're getting awesomeness in return. Located where the Piscataqua River meets the Atlantic Ocean, you'll get amazing waterfront views, proximity to beaches and parks like Sagamore Creek Headlands, Great Island Common and Wentworth Coolidge Park in exchange for your moolah. Here's where you'll find a good number of month-to-month apartments in Portsmouth if the urge to move along overtakes your need to nest.
Portsmouth Plains / Elwyn Park: Here, you'll find a mix of detached homes and apartments. Lafayette Shopping Center, The Woodlands and Elwyn Park call this area home, so whenever you long for space, you know where to go. Lafayette and Southgate Plaza Shopping Center are also within the neighborhood to help you make quick work of those weekly errands.
Atlantic Heights / Bersum Gardens: If you wanna know what Maine is up to, live in this neighborhood. (I-95 will get you there.) With an area overlooking the Piscataqua River, you also get excellent views as part of the package. This area is home to Hislop Park and Albacore Museum.
Middle Street /Miller Avenue: This is another neighborhood that's situated on the banks of the Piscataqua -- you can probably holler your hello to the people in Maine and maybe ask them to toss back a lobster or two. This area is laden with landmarks like the Strawbery Banke Museum, Portsmouth Athenaeum, as well as Prescott Park, home of Portsmouth Summer Arts Festival. This urban neighborhood has its own brand of action, so you can save the drive to Portland or Boston.
There are so many things to do in Portsmouth that you might face the serious problem of not having enough time to do them all. You can guzzle on some historical facts, figures and trivia when you go visiting landmarks like Discover Portsmouth, American Independence Museum and Strawbery Banke Museum.
Indulge your wild side with the numerous outdoor activities at places like Hampton Beach, Peirce Island, Isles of Shoals and Water Country.
Pig out on seafood with numerous restaurants around -- and if that isn't enough, most of these dining delights offer a good view of the bay. Take in the vista and down your favorite drinks (house-made beer at Portsmouth Brewery, anyone?) -- it couldn't get more decadent than this. That's why you're here, right?
Portsmouth arts and culture lovers won't be short on entertainment either. The Music Hall is New Hampshire's oldest theatre and is still providing culture junkies their fix of world-class performances. The Firehouse Center for the Arts and Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom are two popular place of convergence for artsy crowds as well.
If you want a quick big-city fix, you could take a day trip to Boston or Portland. Portsmouth has its own version of Fenway Park (Leary Field), but if you long for the jam-packed, adrenaline-pumping affair of watching the Boston Red Sox in action, the mob scene is just a drive away.
Portsmouth is waiting. Time to pack your things and head over here.