38 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH

They say birds of the feather flock together. Well, you're not a bird, but this cliche rings true when you're looking for a neighborhood you'd feel comfortable living in. Here's a rundown of Portsmouth's different areas:

City Center: Portsmouth's downtown area is a massive, living history exhibit. It will remind you of the charms of a different era coupled with a flurry of urban activities. It's very walkable; a stroll down its street would take you to bars, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Aside from single detached homes, one- or two-bedroom apartments for rent are also available for people who like to get into the thick of things.

Wentworth Acres: This neighborhood has a suburban feel to it, yet residents here boast of having short commute times thanks to good freeway access. Several businesses and shops call this area home as well. Small- and medium-size detached homes and apartments are the common roosts in this community.

Pannaway Manor: With Portsmouth International Airport and I-95 in this area, you'll feel like the world is your playground. If you don't mind the harried industrial activities in a seemingly rural setting and you kinda like the idea of living right next to Portsmouth Regional Hospital (you never know when your body goes berserk), a medium-size detached home is most likely what's in store for you here.

Newcastle / Shaws Hill: If you've got lots of cash to burn, this would be a good area to part with your dough since you're getting awesomeness in return. Located where the Piscataqua River meets the Atlantic Ocean, you'll get amazing waterfront views, proximity to beaches and parks like Sagamore Creek Headlands, Great Island Common and Wentworth Coolidge Park in exchange for your moolah. Here's where you'll find a good number of month-to-month apartments in Portsmouth if the urge to move along overtakes your need to nest.

Portsmouth Plains / Elwyn Park: Here, you'll find a mix of detached homes and apartments. Lafayette Shopping Center, The Woodlands and Elwyn Park call this area home, so whenever you long for space, you know where to go. Lafayette and Southgate Plaza Shopping Center are also within the neighborhood to help you make quick work of those weekly errands.

Atlantic Heights / Bersum Gardens: If you wanna know what Maine is up to, live in this neighborhood. (I-95 will get you there.) With an area overlooking the Piscataqua River, you also get excellent views as part of the package. This area is home to Hislop Park and Albacore Museum.

Middle Street /Miller Avenue: This is another neighborhood that's situated on the banks of the Piscataqua -- you can probably holler your hello to the people in Maine and maybe ask them to toss back a lobster or two. This area is laden with landmarks like the Strawbery Banke Museum, Portsmouth Athenaeum, as well as Prescott Park, home of Portsmouth Summer Arts Festival. This urban neighborhood has its own brand of action, so you can save the drive to Portland or Boston.