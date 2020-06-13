Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13 Staysail Way
13 Staysail Way, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,775
13 Staysail Way Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Condo in Portsmouth - Schedule a showing for this one bedroom condo just off Rt 95 in Portsmouth. Enjoy your own deck and one car garage, as well as nearby tennis courts.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
219 Concord Way
219 Concord Way, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Atlantic Heights Development off Market Street - Walk to waterfront and Downtown Portsmouth. Lovely Townhouse Condo with 2 bedrooms New Carpet. Fenced back yard. Pets considered. Close to Marina and Coast Bus stop.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10 Merrimac Street
10 Merrimack Street, Portsmouth, NH
Studio
$1,250
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Walk to Downtown from this one bedroom apartment! Lot's of original charm with 2 ornamental fireplaces, original moldings, all with tons of natural light. The bedroom and kitchen can be closed off with pocket doors.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
904 Sprngbrook Circle
904 Springbrook Cir, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1071 sqft
MAKE Springbrook Condominium Portsmouth your new home. Privately set back from the hustle bustle of life, yet conveniences are but a few minutes away. Shop, bank, entertainment all nearby for on the way home convenience.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
428 Pleasant Street
428 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
990 sqft
This beautiful first floor condo is available in Portsmouth's historic South End for a June 1 start date.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
150 Route 1 By-Pass Highway
150 US Highway 1 Byp, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
This luxury home located on the first floor corner of the Middle Hill Condos is on the rental market for the first time.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
198 Islington Street
198 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1546 sqft
Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
129 Market Street
129 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
790 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent this gorgeous waterfront executive rental. Located in the heart of downtown Portsmouth you are just steps away from the surrounding restaurants, shops, art galleries, parks, and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
207 Springbrook Circle
207 Springbrook Cir, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Portsmouth, Large 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms Condo in desirable Springbrook Circle location.. easy walking access to many restaurants, grocery store, cinema, etc Large spacious living room, full dining room and fully applianced kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
87 Union St
87 Union Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Portsmouth. Completely renovated with a master suit on its own floor.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
264 South Street
264 South St, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1350 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Don't miss this AMAZING opportunity to call Portsmouth home. Live in this beautiful sought-after neighborhood located in the charming south end.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
51 Islington Street
51 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
SHOWINGS START 4/15/2020. ONLY SERIOUS & WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS NEED INQUIRE. ALL PARTIES WILL ADHERE TO COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING REGULATIONS.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
671 Main Street B
671 Main St, South Eliot, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wicked Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 64793 High quality well maintained property, tile and hardwood floors. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath. Located just 200 ft off Route 103 on private paved driveway in South Eliot.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9 Pioneer Point
9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2625 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7 Locke Road
7 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1225 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CASTLE: Light, spacious (650 sq feet) and well-maintained 1 BR Apartment, private garden patio, and use of garage with your 1 car. Perfect for the discrimating Professional. Enter from your private side door or drive directly into the garage.
Results within 5 miles of Portsmouth

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
47 Magnolia Lane
47 Magnolia Ln, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Rare rental in Greenland, NH. Awesome location close to I-95, Route 101, Portsmouth and the Seacoast Beaches. Do you want a place to call home? You just found it! This very clean 2 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
488 Portsmouth Avenue
488 Portsmouth Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Apartment. New carpets, Updated Bath, Freshly painted. Second floor One Bedroom Apartment, Off street parking, Small Deck, Wide hallway for easy moving. Additional storage space and On-site laundry hook-ups.

Last updated December 19 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
18 Jewett Ave
18 Jewett Avenue, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1350 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath- Great Location! - Property Id: 131636 Don't miss out on this great opportunity to rent this spacious 3 Bedroom duplex Rental in South Berwick, ME! Washer and Dryer in Unit, shared back yard, off street

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14 Garden Lane
14 Garden Lane, Durham, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
14 Garden Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home Available in the Oyster River School District - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located in the UNH Faculty neighborhood in Durham, NH.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
23 Edgewood Road
23 Edgewood Rd, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
4 bedroom duplex, one of the bedroom can accommodate 2, 3 levels, full bath and 1/2 bath, laundry room, just 2 blocks to UNH and in town amenities. Off street parking for 3 cars, private 99" x 148" deck of the living room.

Median Rent in Portsmouth

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Portsmouth is $1,208, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,498.
Studio
$1,059
1 Bed
$1,208
2 Beds
$1,498
3+ Beds
$1,883
City GuidePortsmouth
Now as I was a-riding along in the height of my glory, / Now as I was riding along, you shall hear of my story. / Then I fell in love / with a fair pretty maid / And I asked her if she'd go along with me / Some pleasure and some pastimes to see. / We're a-riding down to Portsmouth. (Riding Down to Portsmouth, Tony Willett)

Ah, Portsmouth (pronounced Port-smith, not Port's-mouth, though the town is, of course, literally, at the mouth of a seaport) the idyllic setting that makes you want to meander through its streets lined with adorable shops, get lost in the splendor of its sea coast and never go back to where you come from -- or anywhere else. It's a city of contrasts. It's touristy without losing its warm, local appeal. It has history written all over its brick and clapboard houses, yet its shops and restaurants point to its embracing modernity as well. Its 21,000-strong population is a demographic microcosm of the whole country.

Moving to Portsmouth

Enamored? You haven't heard half of it yet. But you will. Oh, how you will And before this guide is through, we're betting you'll be pumped up to call this pleasant city home. But first, you have to to scour the available housing for rent in Portsmouth.

Brick sidewalks, seafood restaurants, salty air and sea breezes, as well as a spectacular view of the Piscataqua River are waiting for you here. More importantly, Federal, Colonial and Georgian houses and apartments that tell of a history spanning decades are yours for the taking if you're on a mission to find the best digs in this maritime haven.

Of course, if you're really not into the drama of living in a mansion fit for a king, Portsmouth also has apartment complexes and high-rise buildings as good options. You can find some luxury apartments if you're partial to the finer things in life but don't want to get overwhelmed with humongous estates.

Portsmouth's Neighborhoods

They say birds of the feather flock together. Well, you're not a bird, but this cliche rings true when you're looking for a neighborhood you'd feel comfortable living in. Here's a rundown of Portsmouth's different areas:

City Center: Portsmouth's downtown area is a massive, living history exhibit. It will remind you of the charms of a different era coupled with a flurry of urban activities. It's very walkable; a stroll down its street would take you to bars, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Aside from single detached homes, one- or two-bedroom apartments for rent are also available for people who like to get into the thick of things.

Wentworth Acres: This neighborhood has a suburban feel to it, yet residents here boast of having short commute times thanks to good freeway access. Several businesses and shops call this area home as well. Small- and medium-size detached homes and apartments are the common roosts in this community.

Pannaway Manor: With Portsmouth International Airport and I-95 in this area, you'll feel like the world is your playground. If you don't mind the harried industrial activities in a seemingly rural setting and you kinda like the idea of living right next to Portsmouth Regional Hospital (you never know when your body goes berserk), a medium-size detached home is most likely what's in store for you here.

Newcastle / Shaws Hill: If you've got lots of cash to burn, this would be a good area to part with your dough since you're getting awesomeness in return. Located where the Piscataqua River meets the Atlantic Ocean, you'll get amazing waterfront views, proximity to beaches and parks like Sagamore Creek Headlands, Great Island Common and Wentworth Coolidge Park in exchange for your moolah. Here's where you'll find a good number of month-to-month apartments in Portsmouth if the urge to move along overtakes your need to nest.

Portsmouth Plains / Elwyn Park: Here, you'll find a mix of detached homes and apartments. Lafayette Shopping Center, The Woodlands and Elwyn Park call this area home, so whenever you long for space, you know where to go. Lafayette and Southgate Plaza Shopping Center are also within the neighborhood to help you make quick work of those weekly errands.

Atlantic Heights / Bersum Gardens: If you wanna know what Maine is up to, live in this neighborhood. (I-95 will get you there.) With an area overlooking the Piscataqua River, you also get excellent views as part of the package. This area is home to Hislop Park and Albacore Museum.

Middle Street /Miller Avenue: This is another neighborhood that's situated on the banks of the Piscataqua -- you can probably holler your hello to the people in Maine and maybe ask them to toss back a lobster or two. This area is laden with landmarks like the Strawbery Banke Museum, Portsmouth Athenaeum, as well as Prescott Park, home of Portsmouth Summer Arts Festival. This urban neighborhood has its own brand of action, so you can save the drive to Portland or Boston.

Living in Portsmouth

There are so many things to do in Portsmouth that you might face the serious problem of not having enough time to do them all. You can guzzle on some historical facts, figures and trivia when you go visiting landmarks like Discover Portsmouth, American Independence Museum and Strawbery Banke Museum.

Indulge your wild side with the numerous outdoor activities at places like Hampton Beach, Peirce Island, Isles of Shoals and Water Country.

Pig out on seafood with numerous restaurants around -- and if that isn't enough, most of these dining delights offer a good view of the bay. Take in the vista and down your favorite drinks (house-made beer at Portsmouth Brewery, anyone?) -- it couldn't get more decadent than this. That's why you're here, right?

Portsmouth arts and culture lovers won't be short on entertainment either. The Music Hall is New Hampshire's oldest theatre and is still providing culture junkies their fix of world-class performances. The Firehouse Center for the Arts and Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom are two popular place of convergence for artsy crowds as well.

If you want a quick big-city fix, you could take a day trip to Boston or Portland. Portsmouth has its own version of Fenway Park (Leary Field), but if you long for the jam-packed, adrenaline-pumping affair of watching the Boston Red Sox in action, the mob scene is just a drive away.

Portsmouth is waiting. Time to pack your things and head over here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Portsmouth?
In Portsmouth, the median rent is $1,059 for a studio, $1,208 for a 1-bedroom, $1,498 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,883 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Portsmouth, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Portsmouth?
Some of the colleges located in the Portsmouth area include Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston University, Brandeis University, and Bunker Hill Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Portsmouth?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Portsmouth from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Brookline.

