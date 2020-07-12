/
pet friendly apartments
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.
198 Islington Street
198 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1546 sqft
Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Portsmouth
42-44 Riverside Lane
42-44 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom duplex for rental as of August 1, 2020. Quiet, private location close to Portsmouth and major roadways. Rental includes snow plowing and lawn maintenance, water and sewer. Garage parking for 1 car.
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.
7 Fairchild Dr
7 Fairchild Drive, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
7 Fairchild Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful colonial, 4 Bed, 3 bath, large attractive property and yard. - This large home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Durham. Wood floors are throughout the home.
17 Portland Avenue
17 Portland Avenue, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Light and bright, one bedroom with tons of character! You'll enjoy the statement fireplace (candles only) in both the living room and bedroom.
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
257 Newmarket Road
257 Newmarket Rd, Strafford County, NH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5979 sqft
Spacious second floor unit with lots of natural light, located in a great commuter location between Durham and Newmarket on the Wildcat bus route. Great yard space and owner will allow a medium sized dog or cat.
