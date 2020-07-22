87 Apartments for rent in Strafford County, NH

/
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Dawson St.
8 Dawson St, Milton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Milton two bedroom with large barn - Available on July 1 is a two bedroom one full bath house with nice deck with a large barn in Milton. This apartment has hard wood floors, lots of closet space and a small back yard. Large barn for storage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
461 Main St.
461 Main Street, Strafford County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1593 sqft
461 Main St. Available 09/18/20 Four bedroom house - large yard - Available in September is a beautiful cape style home with a large fenced yard and a screened in porch for you to enjoy.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
184 Washington St
184 Washington St, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,385
NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM NEAR DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 308181 Must see newly renovated apartment on two floors in historic New England property in Dover, NH. Full size kitchen with large living room with bright bay window.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Cornwall Place
11 Cornwall Place, Strafford County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Cottage by the lake w/outdoor hot tub - Property Id: 78296 *GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NON-NEGOTIABLE* For a response, you MUST reply with the following info: 1. Dates Needed 2. Occupation 3. Full name and who you will be living with 4.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Rutland St.
55 Rutland Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
55 Rutland St. Available 08/01/20 Dover - 2+ Bedroom Single Family Cape Style Home - Two plus bedroom single family home with one and one half bath on Rutland St in Dover.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
62 Tideview Dr.
62 Tideview Dr, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
62 Tideview Dr. Available 08/01/20 South Dover Townhouse with Garage, Laundry, Patio - South Dover Townhouse in Tideview Estates. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
557 Sixth St
557 Sixth Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
557 Sixth St Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Single Family Home - Located on Sixth St in Dover, NH, this three bedroom ranch style home has been meticulously maintained over the years.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123
93 Henry Law Ave, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
448 sqft
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123 Available 08/07/20 Completely furnished 1 BR condo...all utilities included! - Nothing to do but bring your clothes and call the cable company! Wonderfully decorated and updated first floor condo unit.
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Fairchild Dr
7 Fairchild Drive, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
7 Fairchild Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful colonial, 4 Bed, 3 bath, large attractive property and yard. - This large home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Durham. Wood floors are throughout the home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Ians Way
55 Ian's Way, Rochester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1768 sqft
Great view - large yard house in Rochester - Available for immediate move-in is a large 3 bedroom 2 and half baths on a cul-de-sac in Rochester. The house has wood floors downstairs and carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms.
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Fourth Street
10 Fourth Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
800 sqft
Beautiful one & two bedroom apartments in the heart of historic downtown Dover. The two bedroom units have a master bedroom en suite & a 3/4 bath w/5' shower. The one bedroom units have one full bath.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
35 Grove Street
35 Grove Street, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2400 sqft
Second Floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit, & two off-street parking spots. Close to Dunkin Donuts & the Maine border. Natural gas heat. Brand new stainless steel appliances coming Friday (June 26).
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
65 woodland green Road
65 Woodland Grn, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Enjoy your quiet and spacious end unit, with your own private deck, and woodland backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Beverly Lane
2 Beverly Lane, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2138 sqft
Very spacious, 4 bedroom/ 2 bath Cape style single-family home with 2 car garage for rent.Located in a quiet neighborhood with a large back yard, gardens and blueberry bushes.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
12 School Street
12 School St, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great townhouse style duplex in historic downtown Somersworth. This unit offers three levels of living. Fully updated & renovated kitchen and living room on the first level. It has two nice size bedrooms and a full bath on the second level.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Portland Avenue
17 Portland Avenue, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Light and bright, one bedroom with tons of character! You'll enjoy the statement fireplace (candles only) in both the living room and bedroom.
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
23 atlantic Avenue
23 Atlantic Avenue, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1252 sqft
This corner lot ranch has been meticulously updated throughout with new floors, kitchen, bath, and fresh paint. It is neat, clean, quiet and ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Indigo Hill Road
101 Indigo Hill Road, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3275 sqft
Apartment A is a spacious first floor apartment offering two bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living area, and Kitchen with ample room for eat in space. Located on the 1st floor with approx.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Bay Tree Lane
4 Bay Road, Farmington, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1940 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED RENTAL: Quality upgraded condo with a first floor master suite, open concept kitchen/living/dining rooms, tastefully decorated and ready for your family! Condo has stainless appliances, updated washer/dryer, Wifi, a great deck
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
43 North Shore Road
43 North Shore Road, Strafford County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2330 sqft
*Summer 2020 Weekly Rental* Perfect vacation spot on Merrymeeting Lake! House has large hexagon shaped open main living area, total 2,330 square feet, this home will appeal to the whole family.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Nicholas Way
5 Nicholas Way, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2296 sqft
Nottingham Colonial for RENT! - Gorgeous Colonial for Lease...is conveniently located on a large lot that offers relaxing country charm & plenty of privacy.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.
