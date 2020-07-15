Amenities

7344 Dempster Available 09/08/20 Rental Home - Beautiful home available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. This beautiful home is in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision located within half a mile from St. Michael's church/school, the brand new Moore Middle School, and the brand new Copple Family YMCA in southeast Lincoln (84th and Yankee Hill area).



Contact Ponce Property Management if you have any further questions or Like/Follow us on Facebook as we update you with progress on this home.



Style: Ranch home

Square Feet: 2500 Sq. Ft. (Basement Finished)

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 3



Features:

*Covered Patio *High-end Interior Finishes

*Walk-in Closet *Mud Area Built-In *Stainless Steel Appliances

*Lawn Service Included *Snow Removal Included *Cable Ready

*Pet-Friendly *Many More *Washer/Dryer included *Fenced Yard



Note: Owner pays for snow removal and lawn care. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, trash, and cable if desired. Background check and credit score applications required.



