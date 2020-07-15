All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

7344 Dempster

7344 Dempster Drive · (531) 500-4975
Location

7344 Dempster Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7344 Dempster · Avail. Sep 8

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2530 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7344 Dempster Available 09/08/20 Rental Home - Beautiful home available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. This beautiful home is in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision located within half a mile from St. Michael's church/school, the brand new Moore Middle School, and the brand new Copple Family YMCA in southeast Lincoln (84th and Yankee Hill area).

Contact Ponce Property Management if you have any further questions or Like/Follow us on Facebook as we update you with progress on this home.

Style: Ranch home
Square Feet: 2500 Sq. Ft. (Basement Finished)
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3

Features:
*Covered Patio *High-end Interior Finishes
*Walk-in Closet *Mud Area Built-In *Stainless Steel Appliances
*Lawn Service Included *Snow Removal Included *Cable Ready
*Pet-Friendly *Many More *Washer/Dryer included *Fenced Yard

Note: Owner pays for snow removal and lawn care. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, trash, and cable if desired. Background check and credit score applications required.

(RLNE5110073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7344 Dempster have any available units?
7344 Dempster has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 7344 Dempster have?
Some of 7344 Dempster's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7344 Dempster currently offering any rent specials?
7344 Dempster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7344 Dempster pet-friendly?
Yes, 7344 Dempster is pet friendly.
Does 7344 Dempster offer parking?
No, 7344 Dempster does not offer parking.
Does 7344 Dempster have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7344 Dempster offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7344 Dempster have a pool?
No, 7344 Dempster does not have a pool.
Does 7344 Dempster have accessible units?
No, 7344 Dempster does not have accessible units.
Does 7344 Dempster have units with dishwashers?
No, 7344 Dempster does not have units with dishwashers.
