Apartment List
/
NE
/
lincoln
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, NE with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Hartley
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:23pm
19 Units Available
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$755
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
992 sqft
Residents enjoy communal basketball court, BBQ grill, and club room. Units include garbage disposal, microwave, and linen closets. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:22pm
20 Units Available
Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$870
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1397 sqft
Contemporary apartments located in the Capitol Beach neighborhood just minutes from shopping, entertainment and the interstate. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, washer/dryer and dog park. Units have high ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:22pm
18 Units Available
The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$880
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1690 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments in a classically styled community with basketball and tennis courts, outdoor BBQ facilities, fitness center, and a breakfast bar located in one of Lincoln's most-desired neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
2 Units Available
Landon's
Fieldstone Place
3981 N 26th St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$799
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fieldstone Place Apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the ideal place to call home. Our 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious fully-equipped kitchens, wood-style flooring, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor apartments are designed with everyone in mind. Our studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature walk in closets, new kitchens and modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
22 Units Available
Crown Pointe
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$846
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1309 sqft
New luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. On-site amenities include the upscale Shoppes of Rockledge Square, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Conveniently located near city amenities,
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
20 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$675
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1061 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Family Acres
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$815
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1035 sqft
Conveniently located right at the Shoppes of Lenox Square and close to major employers. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard. Modern apartments with laundry in-home, spacious layouts and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Culler
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$690
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$949
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1124 sqft
Live better. Live Ashbrook by Broadmoor. From your first glimpse of Ashbrook by Broadmoor, you know that sytle and design are a priority. Kitchens are designed for entertaining with granite islands and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Amber Hills
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1147 sqft
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1145 sqft
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3510 N 67th St
3510 North 67th Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
768 sqft
Remodeled ranch home in Northeast Lincoln! - Easy living in this renovated home that's clean, comfortable and move-in ready! Two bedrooms upstairs and one more in the finished basement. Hardwood floors on the main level. Fenced yard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1840 Whittier St
1840 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available, Showings Available Thursday June 25th! - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8237 Ryley Lane
8237 Ryley Lane, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2160 sqft
8237 Ryley Lane Available 05/22/20 Beautiful Home with a newly finished basement! - Beautiful ranch home located in Lincoln's Vavrina Meadows Neighborhood in Southwest Lincoln.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2816 Orchard St
2816 Orchard Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bd 2 ba. w/d incl. off st. parking Nice neighborhood. Very close to east an main campus

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7344 Dempster
7344 Dempster Drive, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2530 sqft
7344 Dempster Available 09/08/20 Rental Home - Beautiful home available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. This beautiful home is in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision located within half a mile from St.

July 2020 Lincoln Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lincoln Rent Report. Lincoln rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lincoln rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lincoln Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lincoln Rent Report. Lincoln rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lincoln rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Lincoln rents increased over the past month

Lincoln rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Lincoln stand at $660 for a one-bedroom apartment and $869 for a two-bedroom. Lincoln's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Lincoln rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lincoln, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lincoln is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lincoln's median two-bedroom rent of $869 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lincoln's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lincoln than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Lincoln.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLincoln 3 BedroomsLincoln Apartments with Balcony
    Lincoln Apartments with GarageLincoln Apartments with GymLincoln Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLincoln Apartments with Parking
    Lincoln Apartments with PoolLincoln Apartments with Washer-DryerLincoln Dog Friendly ApartmentsLincoln Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
    La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
    Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Family Acres

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
    Southeast Community College AreaIowa Western Community College
    Clarkson College