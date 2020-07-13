Apartment List
/
NE
/
lincoln
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, NE with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lincoln apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Hartley
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Family Acres
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$815
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1035 sqft
Conveniently located right at the Shoppes of Lenox Square and close to major employers. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard. Modern apartments with laundry in-home, spacious layouts and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$675
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1061 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Culler
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$690
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
22 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$949
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:23pm
19 Units Available
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$755
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1034 sqft
Residents enjoy communal basketball court, BBQ grill, and club room. Units include garbage disposal, microwave, and linen closets. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:22pm
20 Units Available
Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$870
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1397 sqft
Contemporary apartments located in the Capitol Beach neighborhood just minutes from shopping, entertainment and the interstate. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, washer/dryer and dog park. Units have high ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:22pm
18 Units Available
The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$880
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1690 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments in a classically styled community with basketball and tennis courts, outdoor BBQ facilities, fitness center, and a breakfast bar located in one of Lincoln's most-desired neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Landon's
Fieldstone Place
3981 N 26th St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$849
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fieldstone Place Apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the ideal place to call home. Our 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious fully-equipped kitchens, wood-style flooring, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor apartments are designed with everyone in mind. Our studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature walk in closets, new kitchens and modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
Crown Pointe
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$846
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1309 sqft
New luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. On-site amenities include the upscale Shoppes of Rockledge Square, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Conveniently located near city amenities,
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Amber Hills
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1147 sqft
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1124 sqft
Live better. Live Ashbrook by Broadmoor. From your first glimpse of Ashbrook by Broadmoor, you know that sytle and design are a priority. Kitchens are designed for entertaining with granite islands and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
320 W Industrial Lake Dr Unit 7
320 West Industrial Lake Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
320 W Industrial Lake Dr Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 Large Industrial Commercial Space - 1500 square feet of commercial space off of West 'O' St. This unit also includes a garage entrance and tall ceilings.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West A
1832 sw 16th
1832 Southwest 16th Street, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
988 sqft
5 bed/ 2 bathroom Low maintenance house for rent! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in a quiet southwest Lincoln neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Amold Heights
4148 northwest 50th
4148 Northwest 50th Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
NEW NEW NEW in Airpark! - Fully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex located in Airpark.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
3910 n. 12th street
3910 North 12th Street, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1924 sqft
3910 n. 12th street Available 08/01/20 Belmont Beauty with 5 Bedrooms & Fenced Backyard - This single-family home in the Belmont neighborhood includes 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3330 S 33
3330 South 33rd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1303 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Large Basement - This 3 bedroom home sits close to local shops, a grocery store, and long walking path. Hardwood floors run throughout the main floor of the house.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6405 Whitewater Lane
6405 Whitewater Lane, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1192 sqft
4 Bedroom Townhouse Available! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in a newer constructed neighborhood in north Lincoln. It is spacious with two living spaces, dining area, and open back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7361 Whitewater
7361 Whitewater Lane, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2300 sqft
**Recently Remodeled** Renter's Dream Home with Triple Car Garage - Located north of 14th and Superior in a nice newer family oriented neighborhood. Directly across the street from Kooser Elementary and very close to the Fallbrook YMCA.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8860 South 78th
8860 South 78th Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
8860 South 78th Available 09/07/20 Brand New Luxury Townhome - Brand new luxury townhome available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1815 Hartley
1815 Hartley Street, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
1815 Hartley Available 08/06/20 Nice Home Close to Campus - This is a 5 bedroom 2 bath split level house with a nice living room and deck off the kitchen.
City Guide for Lincoln, NE

Lincoln is located along I-80, in the southeast quadrant of the state of Nebraska, between Omaha and Grand Island. Though Lincoln is known for its super-friendly, down-home neighbors, the city’s low cost of living and amazing steak makes Lincoln even more delicious. Ready to moo-ve? Let’s find you a great apartment in Lincoln, Nebraska. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lincoln, NE

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lincoln apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLincoln 3 BedroomsLincoln Apartments with Balcony
Lincoln Apartments with GarageLincoln Apartments with GymLincoln Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLincoln Apartments with Parking
Lincoln Apartments with PoolLincoln Apartments with Washer-DryerLincoln Dog Friendly ApartmentsLincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Family Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
Southeast Community College AreaIowa Western Community College
Clarkson College