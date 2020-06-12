27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincoln, NE

Apartment List
$
Family Acres
20 Units Available
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1035 sqft
Conveniently located right at the Shoppes of Lenox Square and close to major employers. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard. Modern apartments with laundry in-home, spacious layouts and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Crown Pointe
21 Units Available
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1309 sqft
New luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. On-site amenities include the upscale Shoppes of Rockledge Square, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Conveniently located near city amenities,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1145 sqft
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children's playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Culler
20 Units Available
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$915
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
16 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$915
1061 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
22 Units Available
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Trenridge Gardens, the premier apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Amber Hills
14 Units Available
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1147 sqft
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Fairways at Lincoln
375 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
977 sqft
Welcome to Fairways at Lincoln, formerly The Links at Lincoln! Enjoy extraordinary resort style living offering full size washer and dryers, surreal views and the best amenity package in the city! Our residents receive golf discounts on green fees,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 05:14pm
30 Units Available
Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$935
1179 sqft
Contemporary apartments located in the Capitol Beach neighborhood just minutes from shopping, entertainment and the interstate. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, washer/dryer and dog park. Units have high ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 05:13pm
14 Units Available
The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1343 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments in a classically styled community with basketball and tennis courts, outdoor BBQ facilities, fitness center, and a breakfast bar located in one of Lincoln's most-desired neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 05:16pm
14 Units Available
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$935
1034 sqft
Residents enjoy communal basketball court, BBQ grill, and club room. Units include garbage disposal, microwave, and linen closets. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Hartley
16 Units Available
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Landon's
9 Units Available
Fieldstone Place
3981 N 26th St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$849
1078 sqft
Fieldstone Place Apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the ideal place to call home. Our 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious fully-equipped kitchens, wood-style flooring, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
Live better. Live Ashbrook by Broadmoor. From your first glimpse of Ashbrook by Broadmoor, you know that sytle and design are a priority. Kitchens are designed for entertaining with granite islands and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$845
949 sqft
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor apartments are designed with everyone in mind. Our studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature walk in closets, new kitchens and modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1347 sqft
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7221 OLD POST ROAD #14
7221 Oldpost Road, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$995
986 sqft
Two-Bedroom Two-Bath Townhouse - This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath town-home comes with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, 1 stall attached garage included with this unit near Holmes Park.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West A
1 Unit Available
1221 W Plum
1221 West Plum Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Manufactured Home Community - Property Id: 282714 BRAND NEW HOMES AVAILABLE END OF MAY! CALL ME would love to show you a home. We are excited to show you our wonderful community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawley
1 Unit Available
2305 S Street
2305 S Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
2305 S Street-Downtown Living-Minutes from UNL - Quaint Bungalow near downtown Lincoln. This house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with lots of living space and a full basement.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Place
1 Unit Available
2960 N 58
2960 North 58th Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
2960 N 58 Available 07/03/20 Cute Little Two Bedroom Home Near University Place - Check out this cute little 2 bedroom home. Call to schedule a tour. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5697781)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Place
1 Unit Available
4904 Holdrege Street
4904 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$950
1282 sqft
Centrally Located! - You need to see this one! Beautifully remodeled interior and centrally located with close proximity to two universities. Washer/dryer hookups, off street parking, tons of yard space! Visit www.ppmlincoln.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2145 S 50th
2145 South 50th Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
938 sqft
Centrally Located! - Visit www.ppmlincoln.com for additional details and to schedule a showing. An application is required prior to all showings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Salt Creek
1 Unit Available
1501 S 9
1501 South 9th Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Live Right Downtown in a Cute Newly Updated Duplex - This little home has a ton of character. It is located right downtown so you could walk to see a movie or go out for dinner in the historical Haymarket.

June 2020 Lincoln Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lincoln Rent Report. Lincoln rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lincoln rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Lincoln rent trends were flat over the past month

Lincoln rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Lincoln stand at $659 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. Lincoln's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Lincoln rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lincoln, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lincoln is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lincoln's median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Lincoln.
    • While Lincoln's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lincoln than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lincoln.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

