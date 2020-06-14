Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lincoln, NE

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
10 Units Available
Fairways at Lincoln
375 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
977 sqft
Welcome to Fairways at Lincoln, formerly The Links at Lincoln! Enjoy extraordinary resort style living offering full size washer and dryers, surreal views and the best amenity package in the city! Our residents receive golf discounts on green fees,
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hartley
13 Units Available
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Family Acres
20 Units Available
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$809
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1035 sqft
Conveniently located right at the Shoppes of Lenox Square and close to major employers. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard. Modern apartments with laundry in-home, spacious layouts and lots of light.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Culler
20 Units Available
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$670
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1145 sqft
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
949 sqft
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor apartments are designed with everyone in mind. Our studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature walk in closets, new kitchens and modern interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Family Acres
1 Unit Available
7841 Preserve Lane
7841 Preserve Lane, Lincoln, NE
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
3707 sqft
Luxury Homes at The Preserve - Ask about our Management Specials - 50% for 3 months! - This beautiful townhouse in the Preserve provides luxury and convenience including gorgeous woodwork, flooring, and cabinetry, along with stainless steel

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2736 Van Dorn
2736 Van Dorn Street, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3187 sqft
Beautiful Executive Rental Home on Van Dorn - This grand 6 bedroom home was built in 1930 and has been a part of the family for generations. It has been well cared throughout the years and has charming characteristics throughout the home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Downtown Lincoln
1 Unit Available
1421 P Street - 306
1421 P Street, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$650
274 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1421 P Street Building in the heart of Lincolns P Street District. Internet Service, Basic TV, water, recycling & Trash included. * Concrete flooring and modern interiors. * Walking distance to UNL, restaurants, shops, and nightlife.

June 2020 Lincoln Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lincoln Rent Report. Lincoln rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lincoln rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Lincoln rent trends were flat over the past month

Lincoln rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Lincoln stand at $659 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. Lincoln's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Lincoln rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lincoln, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lincoln is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lincoln's median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Lincoln.
    • While Lincoln's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lincoln than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lincoln.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

