Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lincoln, NE

Finding an apartment in Lincoln that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
1 of 23

1 of 23

$
$
Crown Pointe
21 Units Available
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$820
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1309 sqft
New luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. On-site amenities include the upscale Shoppes of Rockledge Square, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Conveniently located near city amenities,
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
17 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$719
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1061 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
11 Units Available
Fairways at Lincoln
375 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
977 sqft
Welcome to Fairways at Lincoln, formerly The Links at Lincoln! Enjoy extraordinary resort style living offering full size washer and dryers, surreal views and the best amenity package in the city! Our residents receive golf discounts on green fees,
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
13 Units Available
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1034 sqft
Residents enjoy communal basketball court, BBQ grill, and club room. Units include garbage disposal, microwave, and linen closets. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
29 Units Available
Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1397 sqft
Contemporary apartments located in the Capitol Beach neighborhood just minutes from shopping, entertainment and the interstate. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, washer/dryer and dog park. Units have high ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
15 Units Available
The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1690 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments in a classically styled community with basketball and tennis courts, outdoor BBQ facilities, fitness center, and a breakfast bar located in one of Lincoln's most-desired neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 14

$

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Hartley
15 Units Available
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 17

$

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Family Acres
20 Units Available
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$809
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1035 sqft
Conveniently located right at the Shoppes of Lenox Square and close to major employers. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard. Modern apartments with laundry in-home, spacious layouts and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 13

$

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Culler
20 Units Available
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$670
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1145 sqft
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
22 Units Available
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Trenridge Gardens, the premier apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Amber Hills
14 Units Available
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1147 sqft
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Landon's
9 Units Available
Fieldstone Place
3981 N 26th St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$849
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$959
1100 sqft
Fieldstone Place Apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the ideal place to call home. Our 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious fully-equipped kitchens, wood-style flooring, and spacious walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1739 N 23rd St
1739 North 23rd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available, Open House Saturday June 13th. 10AM - 2PM. - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1833 Whittier St
1833 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available Right off Of 27th St!! Close to UNL!! - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7927 Maxine Drive Suite A
7927 Maxine Drive, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2500 sqft
New Construction Luxury Duplex - These duplexes are available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. They are located in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision, which is within walking distance from St.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset Acres
1 Unit Available
3100 N 35th St. #204
3100 North 35th Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$800
896 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath Mobile home in North Lincoln MH Court - Newly refreshed 3 bed / 1 bath Mobile Home located in North Central Lincoln Mobile Home Court. Close to Cornhusker Highway with easy access to all major shopping and services. Visit www.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1831 Whittier St
1831 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available Right off Of 27th St!! Close to UNL!! - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7400 Aero Drive
7400 Aero Drive, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,140
2404 sqft
7400 Aero Drive Available 08/01/20 Luxury Townhome - Luxury town homes available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. These beautiful town homes are in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision located within half a mile from St.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West A
1 Unit Available
2020 SW 33
2020 SW 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1900 sqft
2020 SW 33 Available 07/06/20 Quiet Family Home with the Feeling of Country Living - You must see this quiet single family 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms and cathedral ceilings.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7200 N 15th
7200 North 15th Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
7200 N 15th Available 08/03/20 Great Home Close to New Schools and the Fallbrook YMCA - This is a very nice single family home off 14th and Humphrey.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1811 Redstone Rd
1811 Redstone Road, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1850 sqft
1811 Redstone Rd Available 08/03/20 Newer Home in Excellent Family Neighborhood - This is a newer home off 14th and Humphrey. Close to Interstate 80 which provides fast and convenient access anywhere.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7410 Aero Drive
7410 Aero Drive, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Luxury townhomes available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. These beautiful townhomes are in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision located within half a mile from St.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lincoln, NE

Finding an apartment in Lincoln that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

