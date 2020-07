Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest suite valet service alarm system hot tub internet access

Lenox is at the corner of 70th and Pioneers in the heart of Southeast Lincoln. We offer a great Lincoln location, good neighbors, and luxury apartment homes with outstanding floor plans and all the accoutrements. The Shoppes of Lenox Square are at your apartment doorstep. Two of the finest schools in Lincoln are also within walking distance. Major Lincoln employers like Lincoln Benefit Life, Talent Plus, St. Elizabeth Hospital and State Farm Insurance. The sparkling outdoor pool is the place to be and be seen. Socialize with great Lincoln neighbors at functions in the gorgeous clubhouse. And just like home, when company comes calling, you and your apartment will be ready.