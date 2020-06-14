Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, NE with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lincoln renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$719
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1061 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Crown Pointe
21 Units Available
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$820
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1309 sqft
New luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. On-site amenities include the upscale Shoppes of Rockledge Square, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Conveniently located near city amenities,
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
10 Units Available
Fairways at Lincoln
375 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
977 sqft
Welcome to Fairways at Lincoln, formerly The Links at Lincoln! Enjoy extraordinary resort style living offering full size washer and dryers, surreal views and the best amenity package in the city! Our residents receive golf discounts on green fees,
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
13 Units Available
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1034 sqft
Residents enjoy communal basketball court, BBQ grill, and club room. Units include garbage disposal, microwave, and linen closets. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
29 Units Available
Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1397 sqft
Contemporary apartments located in the Capitol Beach neighborhood just minutes from shopping, entertainment and the interstate. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, washer/dryer and dog park. Units have high ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
15 Units Available
The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1690 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments in a classically styled community with basketball and tennis courts, outdoor BBQ facilities, fitness center, and a breakfast bar located in one of Lincoln's most-desired neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Hartley
13 Units Available
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Family Acres
20 Units Available
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$809
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1035 sqft
Conveniently located right at the Shoppes of Lenox Square and close to major employers. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard. Modern apartments with laundry in-home, spacious layouts and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Culler
20 Units Available
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$670
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1145 sqft
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Amber Hills
13 Units Available
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1147 sqft
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
949 sqft
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor apartments are designed with everyone in mind. Our studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature walk in closets, new kitchens and modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
Live better. Live Ashbrook by Broadmoor. From your first glimpse of Ashbrook by Broadmoor, you know that sytle and design are a priority. Kitchens are designed for entertaining with granite islands and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2736 Van Dorn
2736 Van Dorn Street, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3187 sqft
Beautiful Executive Rental Home on Van Dorn - This grand 6 bedroom home was built in 1930 and has been a part of the family for generations. It has been well cared throughout the years and has charming characteristics throughout the home.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5610 Shailee Court
5610 Shailee Court, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Available July 1, 2020, 1700 sq ft 3 bedrooms, 3 bath areas, upgraded gas stove, upgraded refrigerator, washer/dryer in unit 2 stall garage, end unit with unfinished walkout basement.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5601 Cavvy
5601 Cavvy Road, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
Very Nice Home in Excellent South Lincoln - This is a four bedroom four bathroom house in a very nice neighborhood with a Home Owners Association. Located near excellent schools in south Lincoln.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lincoln, NE

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lincoln renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

