Thomasbrook

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49 per applicant. $35 per Guarantor applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: We pay the gas in 9 out of 11 buildings, please ask for details!
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75/pet (cat or dog)
fee: $250/pet (cat or dog)
limit: 2
rent: $30/pet (cat or dog)
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit. Unacceptable breeds include but are not limited to German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull dog, Karelien Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history