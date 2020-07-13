All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Thomasbrook

5900 Roose St · (402) 503-3149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5900 Roose St, Lincoln, NE 68506

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-06 · Avail. Aug 27

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 07-17 · Avail. Jul 17

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 03-15 · Avail. Aug 13

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-01 · Avail. Sep 11

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 06-07 · Avail. Sep 18

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 07-24 · Avail. Sep 11

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thomasbrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
sauna
smoke-free community
tennis court
Centrally located on the most picturesque landscape in Lincoln, adjacent to Holmes Lake, Thomasbrook Apartments has everything today's contemporary renter could desire. From our 24/7 fitness facility, to our smart floorplans and long list of amenities, our diverse community offers something for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49 per applicant. $35 per Guarantor applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: We pay the gas in 9 out of 11 buildings, please ask for details!
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75/pet (cat or dog)
fee: $250/pet (cat or dog)
limit: 2
rent: $30/pet (cat or dog)
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit. Unacceptable breeds include but are not limited to German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull dog, Karelien Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history
Parking Details: Garages available for rent.
Storage Details: In select buildings

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thomasbrook have any available units?
Thomasbrook has 16 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does Thomasbrook have?
Some of Thomasbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thomasbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Thomasbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thomasbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Thomasbrook is pet friendly.
Does Thomasbrook offer parking?
Yes, Thomasbrook offers parking.
Does Thomasbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Thomasbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Thomasbrook have a pool?
Yes, Thomasbrook has a pool.
Does Thomasbrook have accessible units?
Yes, Thomasbrook has accessible units.
Does Thomasbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thomasbrook has units with dishwashers.
