Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park lobby online portal package receiving playground sauna smoke-free community tennis court

Centrally located on the most picturesque landscape in Lincoln, adjacent to Holmes Lake, Thomasbrook Apartments has everything today's contemporary renter could desire. From our 24/7 fitness facility, to our smart floorplans and long list of amenities, our diverse community offers something for everyone.