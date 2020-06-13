Apartment List
39 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, NE with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
17 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$719
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1061 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
13 Units Available
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1034 sqft
Residents enjoy communal basketball court, BBQ grill, and club room. Units include garbage disposal, microwave, and linen closets. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
29 Units Available
Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1397 sqft
Contemporary apartments located in the Capitol Beach neighborhood just minutes from shopping, entertainment and the interstate. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, washer/dryer and dog park. Units have high ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
15 Units Available
The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1690 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments in a classically styled community with basketball and tennis courts, outdoor BBQ facilities, fitness center, and a breakfast bar located in one of Lincoln's most-desired neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hartley
16 Units Available
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Family Acres
20 Units Available
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$809
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1035 sqft
Conveniently located right at the Shoppes of Lenox Square and close to major employers. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard. Modern apartments with laundry in-home, spacious layouts and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Culler
20 Units Available
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$670
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Crown Pointe
21 Units Available
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$820
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1309 sqft
New luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. On-site amenities include the upscale Shoppes of Rockledge Square, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Conveniently located near city amenities,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1145 sqft
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
22 Units Available
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Trenridge Gardens, the premier apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Amber Hills
14 Units Available
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1147 sqft
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Landon's
9 Units Available
Fieldstone Place
3981 N 26th St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$849
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$959
1100 sqft
Fieldstone Place Apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the ideal place to call home. Our 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious fully-equipped kitchens, wood-style flooring, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
949 sqft
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor apartments are designed with everyone in mind. Our studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature walk in closets, new kitchens and modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
Live better. Live Ashbrook by Broadmoor. From your first glimpse of Ashbrook by Broadmoor, you know that sytle and design are a priority. Kitchens are designed for entertaining with granite islands and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6818 Chandon Dr
6818 Chandon Drive, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1637 sqft
6818 Chandon Dr Available 07/15/20 Life on the edge ... of Lincoln! - Very nice 5bd walkout ranch in SE Lincoln with a gorgeous view off the 2-tier deck! Over 1600 sq ft on the main level. Stainless appliances and hardwood floors in the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
2200 Dudley
2200 Dudley Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
House Available! - This 4 bedroom house comes with lots of space for the price! The front porch is enclosed with secure entry.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West A
1 Unit Available
1221 W Plum
1221 West Plum Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Manufactured Home Community - Property Id: 282714 BRAND NEW HOMES AVAILABLE END OF MAY! CALL ME would love to show you a home. We are excited to show you our wonderful community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawley
1 Unit Available
2305 S Street
2305 S Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
2305 S Street-Downtown Living-Minutes from UNL - Quaint Bungalow near downtown Lincoln. This house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with lots of living space and a full basement.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2736 Van Dorn
2736 Van Dorn Street, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3187 sqft
Beautiful Executive Rental Home on Van Dorn - This grand 6 bedroom home was built in 1930 and has been a part of the family for generations. It has been well cared throughout the years and has charming characteristics throughout the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1739 N 23rd St
1739 North 23rd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available, Open House Saturday June 13th. 10AM - 2PM. - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1840 Whittier St
1840 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available Right off Of 27th St!! Close to UNL!! - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Lincoln
1 Unit Available
752 W Belmont
752 West Belmont Avenue, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1328 sqft
4 Bedroom Townhome! - This four bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in West Lincoln features a semi private patio, large living room, and attached double stall garage! Two bedrooms are upstairs along with the first full bathroom and open air hallway
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lincoln, NE

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lincoln renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLincoln 3 Bedrooms
