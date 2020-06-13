51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincoln, NE

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
17 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1304 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
29 Units Available
Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1397 sqft
Contemporary apartments located in the Capitol Beach neighborhood just minutes from shopping, entertainment and the interstate. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, washer/dryer and dog park. Units have high ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
15 Units Available
The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1690 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments in a classically styled community with basketball and tennis courts, outdoor BBQ facilities, fitness center, and a breakfast bar located in one of Lincoln's most-desired neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
Landon's
9 Units Available
Fieldstone Place
3981 N 26th St, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$959
1100 sqft
Fieldstone Place Apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the ideal place to call home. Our 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious fully-equipped kitchens, wood-style flooring, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawley
1 Unit Available
621 North 24th Street
621 North 24th Street, Lincoln, NE
621 North 24th Street Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom Home Near to UNL Campus - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available soon! Small dogs up to 40 lbs allowed with a refundable pet deposit and a nonrefundable pet fee of $25 per month.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Place
1 Unit Available
4822 Madison Ave
4822 Madison Avenue, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom House, Available Now For Rent! - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom House, Available to rent. Please call Property Management, Inc. for more information at: 402-489-3344 (RLNE5854810)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crown Pointe
1 Unit Available
3305 S 79th
3305 South 79th Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Town House Available for Rent! - 4 Bedroom and 3 bathroom town house available for rent near Lux Middle School. Please call Property Management, Inc. at: 402-489-3344 for more information. (RLNE5849052)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawley
1 Unit Available
601 Village Ave.
601 Village Avenue, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom House For Rent; Ready Now! - 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom House Available Now For Rent! Please call Property Management, Inc. at 402-489-3344 for more information. (RLNE5845844)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6818 Chandon Dr
6818 Chandon Drive, Lincoln, NE
6818 Chandon Dr Available 07/15/20 Life on the edge ... of Lincoln! - Very nice 5bd walkout ranch in SE Lincoln with a gorgeous view off the 2-tier deck! Over 1600 sq ft on the main level. Stainless appliances and hardwood floors in the kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1531 North 22nd Street
1531 North 22nd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is ready to make home! Hardwood flooring runs throughout the living room and two of the main floor bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
2200 Dudley
2200 Dudley Street, Lincoln, NE
House Available! - This 4 bedroom house comes with lots of space for the price! The front porch is enclosed with secure entry.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2736 Van Dorn
2736 Van Dorn Street, Lincoln, NE
Beautiful Executive Rental Home on Van Dorn - This grand 6 bedroom home was built in 1930 and has been a part of the family for generations. It has been well cared throughout the years and has charming characteristics throughout the home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1950 Connor St
1950 Connor Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1739 sqft
3bd townhome near 84th & Holdrege - Over 1700 sq ft in this 2-story townhome! 3 bedrooms (all on second floor) and 2.5 bath areas. 2-stall attached garage. Washer-dryer included! Great floor plan makes for easy living! No smokers. No pets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1739 N 23rd St
1739 North 23rd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available, Open House Saturday June 13th. 10AM - 2PM. - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1840 Whittier St
1840 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available Right off Of 27th St!! Close to UNL!! - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Acres
1 Unit Available
3100 N 35th St. #204
3100 North 35th Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$800
896 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath Mobile home in North Lincoln MH Court - Newly refreshed 3 bed / 1 bath Mobile Home located in North Central Lincoln Mobile Home Court. Close to Cornhusker Highway with easy access to all major shopping and services. Visit www.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7927 Maxine Drive Suite A
7927 Maxine Drive, Lincoln, NE
New Construction Luxury Duplex - These duplexes are available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. They are located in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision, which is within walking distance from St.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6234 N 15th St.
6234 North 15th Street, Lincoln, NE
Brand New! 4 Bedroom Home for Rent- Stone Bridge Creek - Be the first to live in this brand new ranch style home for rent! Located in popular, new subdivision Stone Bridge Creek! Close to interstate access and Kooser Elementary! Open, vaulted

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1811 Redstone Rd
1811 Redstone Road, Lincoln, NE
1811 Redstone Rd Available 08/03/20 Newer Home in Excellent Family Neighborhood - This is a newer home off 14th and Humphrey. Close to Interstate 80 which provides fast and convenient access anywhere.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Lincoln
1 Unit Available
752 W Belmont
752 West Belmont Avenue, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedroom Townhome! - This four bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in West Lincoln features a semi private patio, large living room, and attached double stall garage! Two bedrooms are upstairs along with the first full bathroom and open air hallway

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1833 Whittier St
1833 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available Right off Of 27th St!! Close to UNL!! - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1831 Whittier St
1831 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available Right off Of 27th St!! Close to UNL!! - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

June 2020 Lincoln Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lincoln Rent Report. Lincoln rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lincoln rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Lincoln rent trends were flat over the past month

Lincoln rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Lincoln stand at $659 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. Lincoln's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Lincoln rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lincoln, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lincoln is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lincoln's median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Lincoln.
    • While Lincoln's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lincoln than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lincoln.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

