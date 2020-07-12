/
family acres
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Family Acres, Lincoln, NE
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$815
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1035 sqft
Conveniently located right at the Shoppes of Lenox Square and close to major employers. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard. Modern apartments with laundry in-home, spacious layouts and lots of light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7870 Viburnum Drive
7870 Viburnum Drive, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2616 sqft
Luxury Homes at The Preserve - Ask about our Management Specials 50% for 3 months! - Corner townhouse in The Preserve, with charming curb appeal to draw you in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7841 Preserve Lane
7841 Preserve Lane, Lincoln, NE
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
3707 sqft
Luxury Homes at The Preserve - Ask about our Management Specials - 50% for 3 months! - This beautiful townhouse in the Preserve provides luxury and convenience including gorgeous woodwork, flooring, and cabinetry, along with stainless steel
Results within 1 mile of Family Acres
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$846
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1309 sqft
New luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. On-site amenities include the upscale Shoppes of Rockledge Square, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Conveniently located near city amenities,
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1124 sqft
Live better. Live Ashbrook by Broadmoor. From your first glimpse of Ashbrook by Broadmoor, you know that sytle and design are a priority. Kitchens are designed for entertaining with granite islands and open floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks.
Results within 5 miles of Family Acres
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
19 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$675
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1061 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$690
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$949
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 08:23pm
19 Units Available
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$755
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1034 sqft
Residents enjoy communal basketball court, BBQ grill, and club room. Units include garbage disposal, microwave, and linen closets. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 08:22pm
18 Units Available
The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$880
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1690 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments in a classically styled community with basketball and tennis courts, outdoor BBQ facilities, fitness center, and a breakfast bar located in one of Lincoln's most-desired neighborhoods.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor apartments are designed with everyone in mind. Our studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature walk in closets, new kitchens and modern interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1147 sqft
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Trenridge Gardens, the premier apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3330 S 33
3330 South 33rd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1303 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Large Basement - This 3 bedroom home sits close to local shops, a grocery store, and long walking path. Hardwood floors run throughout the main floor of the house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8850 South 78th Street
8850 South 78th Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
8850 South 78th Street Available 09/07/20 Luxury town home - Luxury townhomes available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. These beautiful townhomes are in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision located within half a mile from St.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8860 South 78th
8860 South 78th Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
8860 South 78th Available 09/07/20 Brand New Luxury Townhome - Brand new luxury townhome available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7821 Hayek Drive
7821 Hayek Drive, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
7821 Hayek Drive Available 08/07/20 Luxury Townhomes - Luxury town homes available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. These beautiful town homes are in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision located within half a mile from St.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
960 N 42
960 N 42nd St, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom House Close to East Campus - This is a nice ranch style house with four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy being close to the bike path and East Campus. This home has a double car attached garage, large living room and family room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7237 Yankee Woods Drive
7237 Yankee Woods Drive, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
7237 Yankee Woods Drive Available 08/01/20 LIKE NEW 4 bedroom ranch in South Lincoln - This beautiful home wows with both style and square footage. It offers a large living area in a modern ranch-style home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6818 Chandon Dr
6818 Chandon Drive, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1637 sqft
6818 Chandon Dr Available 07/15/20 Life on the edge ... of Lincoln! - Very nice 5bd walkout ranch in SE Lincoln with a gorgeous view off the 2-tier deck! Over 1600 sq ft on the main level. Stainless appliances and hardwood floors in the kitchen.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
611 East Eldora
611 East Eldora Lane, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Available! - Cute, updated 3 bedroom home in north Lincoln! This move in ready house has a huge fenced in back yard, new carpet, updated kitchen appliances and has been freshly painted! The carport outside also houses a secure storage