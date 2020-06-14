Apartment List
/
NE
/
lincoln
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:29 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, NE with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincoln renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
17 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$719
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1061 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
22 Units Available
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Trenridge Gardens, the premier apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Landon's
9 Units Available
Fieldstone Place
3981 N 26th St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$849
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$959
1100 sqft
Fieldstone Place Apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the ideal place to call home. Our 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious fully-equipped kitchens, wood-style flooring, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
Live better. Live Ashbrook by Broadmoor. From your first glimpse of Ashbrook by Broadmoor, you know that sytle and design are a priority. Kitchens are designed for entertaining with granite islands and open floor plans.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6818 Chandon Dr
6818 Chandon Drive, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1637 sqft
6818 Chandon Dr Available 07/15/20 Life on the edge ... of Lincoln! - Very nice 5bd walkout ranch in SE Lincoln with a gorgeous view off the 2-tier deck! Over 1600 sq ft on the main level. Stainless appliances and hardwood floors in the kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1531 North 22nd Street
1531 North 22nd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is ready to make home! Hardwood flooring runs throughout the living room and two of the main floor bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clinton
1 Unit Available
2200 Dudley
2200 Dudley Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
House Available! - This 4 bedroom house comes with lots of space for the price! The front porch is enclosed with secure entry.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Everett
1 Unit Available
1247 C Street
1247 C Street, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom Apartment for $575 , Heat included More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lincoln-ne?lid=12935821 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5437478)

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Hawley
1 Unit Available
2435 W Street
2435 W Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
873 sqft
Nice floor plan. 2 bedrooms - master has walk-in closet. Bath has walk-in shower. Both bedrooms and hallway have narrow wood floors. Sunny kitchen has cute eating nook with built-in seating and table.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Downtown Lincoln
1 Unit Available
139 N 11th, #405
139 North 11th Street, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fall Into a Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apt in the Heart of Downtown! - There is no better way then to start the season out by finding a new comfy place to live! Look no further than this nice one bedroom apartment for rent in downtown Lincoln! Great
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lincoln, NE

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincoln renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLincoln 3 BedroomsLincoln Apartments with Balcony
Lincoln Apartments with GarageLincoln Apartments with GymLincoln Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLincoln Apartments with ParkingLincoln Apartments with Pool
Lincoln Apartments with Washer-DryerLincoln Dog Friendly ApartmentsLincoln Furnished ApartmentsLincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Family Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
Southeast Community College AreaIowa Western Community College
Clarkson College