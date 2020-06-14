Apartment List
39 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, NE with garage

Lincoln apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$719
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1061 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Crown Pointe
21 Units Available
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$820
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1309 sqft
New luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. On-site amenities include the upscale Shoppes of Rockledge Square, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Conveniently located near city amenities,
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
13 Units Available
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1034 sqft
Residents enjoy communal basketball court, BBQ grill, and club room. Units include garbage disposal, microwave, and linen closets. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
29 Units Available
Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1397 sqft
Contemporary apartments located in the Capitol Beach neighborhood just minutes from shopping, entertainment and the interstate. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, washer/dryer and dog park. Units have high ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
15 Units Available
The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1690 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments in a classically styled community with basketball and tennis courts, outdoor BBQ facilities, fitness center, and a breakfast bar located in one of Lincoln's most-desired neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Hartley
13 Units Available
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Family Acres
20 Units Available
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$809
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1035 sqft
Conveniently located right at the Shoppes of Lenox Square and close to major employers. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard. Modern apartments with laundry in-home, spacious layouts and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Culler
20 Units Available
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$670
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1145 sqft
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Amber Hills
13 Units Available
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1147 sqft
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Landon's
9 Units Available
Fieldstone Place
3981 N 26th St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$849
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$959
1100 sqft
Fieldstone Place Apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the ideal place to call home. Our 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious fully-equipped kitchens, wood-style flooring, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
949 sqft
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor apartments are designed with everyone in mind. Our studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature walk in closets, new kitchens and modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1061 sqft
Live better. Live Ashbrook by Broadmoor. From your first glimpse of Ashbrook by Broadmoor, you know that sytle and design are a priority. Kitchens are designed for entertaining with granite islands and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1741 sqft
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6234 N 15th St.
6234 North 15th Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2621 sqft
Brand New! 4 Bedroom Home for Rent- Stone Bridge Creek - Be the first to live in this brand new ranch style home for rent! Located in popular, new subdivision Stone Bridge Creek! Close to interstate access and Kooser Elementary! Open, vaulted

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Lincoln
1 Unit Available
752 W Belmont
752 West Belmont Avenue, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1328 sqft
4 Bedroom Townhome! - This four bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in West Lincoln features a semi private patio, large living room, and attached double stall garage! Two bedrooms are upstairs along with the first full bathroom and open air hallway

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5301 Elk Ridge Rd.
5301 Elk Ridge Road, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Beautiful South Lincoln Home - South-side & Close to everything!!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4887160)

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7223 Whitewater
7223 Whitewater Lane, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2300 sqft
7223 Whitewater Available 07/09/20 Renter's Dream with Triple Car Garage - Located north of 14th and Superior in a nice newer family oriented neighborhood. Directly across the street from Kooser Elementary and very close to the Fallbrook YMCA.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7319 Yankee Woods Drive
7319 Yankee Woods Drive, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3096 sqft
7319 Yankee Woods Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Available Now! - Wow! Welcome to 7319 Yankee Woods Drive- A Beautiful 2015 Custom Built 5 Bedroom, 4 bath, 3 Stall Garage Home in Yankee Woods Neighborhood! From the Street View

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West A
1 Unit Available
2020 SW 33
2020 SW 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1900 sqft
2020 SW 33 Available 07/06/20 Quiet Family Home with the Feeling of Country Living - You must see this quiet single family 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms and cathedral ceilings.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7200 N 15th
7200 North 15th Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
7200 N 15th Available 08/03/20 Great Home Close to New Schools and the Fallbrook YMCA - This is a very nice single family home off 14th and Humphrey.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1811 Redstone Rd
1811 Redstone Road, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1850 sqft
1811 Redstone Rd Available 08/03/20 Newer Home in Excellent Family Neighborhood - This is a newer home off 14th and Humphrey. Close to Interstate 80 which provides fast and convenient access anywhere.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6405 Whitewater Lane
6405 Whitewater Lane, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
1192 sqft
6405 Whitewater Lane Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom Townhouse Available! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in a newer constructed neighborhood in north Lincoln. It is spacious with two living spaces, dining area, and open back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lincoln, NE

Lincoln apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

