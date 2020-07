Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage sauna tennis court hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Tanglewood Apartments are tucked away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Lincoln. However, we are just a few blocks from the city's main drag: O Street.Enjoy plenty of "extras" when you rent one of our spacious one or two or one-bedroom-with-den luxury apartments. Built-in ceiling fans, a microwave, a dishwasher, large walk-in closets and a breakfast bar make it feel just like a home. We are also all about convenience: Start or end your day with a workout in our 24-hour fitness center (that includes a dry-heat sauna) or take a run on the mile-long jogging trail that is just steps from your door. Get a first-hand look at the Lincoln apartment community that offers the quiet seclusion of country living with all the conveniences of a big city.