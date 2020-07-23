/
/
lancaster county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM
51 Apartments for rent in Lancaster County, NE📍
10 Units Available
Amber Hills
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
1 Bedroom
$853
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1147 sqft
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments is conveniently located on the Southwest corner of Highway 2 and 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Your new home is just minutes away from upscale shopping, premier restaurants and movie theaters.
14 Units Available
Hartley
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$770
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
12 Units Available
Family Acres
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$857
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1035 sqft
Conveniently located right at the Shoppes of Lenox Square and close to major employers. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard. Modern apartments with laundry in-home, spacious layouts and lots of light.
19 Units Available
Culler
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
21 Units Available
Crown Pointe
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$889
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1309 sqft
New luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. On-site amenities include the upscale Shoppes of Rockledge Square, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Conveniently located near city amenities,
6 Units Available
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE
Studio
1 Bedroom
$815
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1145 sqft
Close to shopping, dining, schools and entertainment, Highpointe by Broadmoor puts the best of South Lincoln right outside your door.
22 Units Available
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,019
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, cyber cafe, WiFi and fitness center. Homes have granite countertops, microwaves, woodgrain flooring and walk-in closets. Located close to shops and restaurants.
18 Units Available
Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$705
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1017 sqft
Close to Highway 2 and Pine Lake Road. Community includes attractive gardens, a courtyard, a pool and a dog park. Apartment features modern kitchen appliances, private laundry amenities and a bathtub.
7 Units Available
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct, Lincoln, NE
Studio
1 Bedroom
$735
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
949 sqft
With a central location close to shopping, dining, schools, city parks and more, Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor is South Lincoln at its finest.
8 Units Available
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Trenridge Gardens, the premier apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska.
3 Units Available
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Come home to one of Lincoln’s most picturesque neighborhoods at Holmes Lake by Broadmoor.
1 Unit Available
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
At Ashbrook by Broadmoor, comfort and style are kind of a big deal.
1 Unit Available
Meadowlane
7601 W Rio Rd
7601 West Rio Road, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1078 sqft
7601 W Rio Rd Available 08/14/20 Zero-entry townhome in east Lincoln! - * Available 8/14. Easy living in this clean and comfortable townhome! Zero-entry from the garage and the front door. 2bd/2ba, double-stall attached garage.
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1830 Whittier St
1830 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available, Showings Available Thursday - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1720 Whittier St
1720 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available, Showings Available Thursday - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.
1 Unit Available
320 W Industrial Lake Dr Unit 7
320 West Industrial Lake Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
320 W Industrial Lake Dr Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 Large Industrial Commercial Space - 1500 square feet of commercial space off of West 'O' St. This unit also includes a garage entrance and tall ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Everett
1247 C Street
1247 C Street, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$575
510 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom Apartment for $575 , Heat included More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lincoln-ne?lid=12935821 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5897198)
1 Unit Available
Amold Heights
4148 northwest 50th
4148 Northwest 50th Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
NEW NEW NEW in Airpark! - Fully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex located in Airpark.
1 Unit Available
3510 N 67th St
3510 North 67th Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1368 sqft
Remodeled ranch home in Northeast Lincoln! - Easy living in this renovated home that's clean, comfortable and move-in ready! Two bedrooms upstairs and one more in the finished basement. Hardwood floors on the main level. Fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
7237 Yankee Woods Drive
7237 Yankee Woods Drive, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
7237 Yankee Woods Drive Available 08/01/20 LIKE NEW 4 bedroom ranch in South Lincoln - This beautiful home wows with both style and square footage. It offers a large living area in a modern ranch-style home.
1 Unit Available
Belmont
3910 n. 12th street
3910 North 12th Street, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1924 sqft
3910 n. 12th street Available 08/01/20 Belmont Beauty with 5 Bedrooms & Fenced Backyard - This single-family home in the Belmont neighborhood includes 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
3330 S 33
3330 South 33rd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1303 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Large Basement - This 3 bedroom home sits close to local shops, a grocery store, and long walking path. Hardwood floors run throughout the main floor of the house.
1 Unit Available
Irvingdale
1405 Burr
1405 Burr Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1002 sqft
2 Bedroom Home! - Two bedroom home off of Van Dorn! This brick house features an unfinished basement, two bedrooms on the main floor, a loft bonus room, wooden porch, and patio with side yard! 1 car detached garage. No pets.
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1531 North 22nd Street
1531 North 22nd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is ready to make home! Hardwood flooring runs throughout the living room and two of the main floor bedrooms.
