416 North Allen Road

HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.



Awesome Cape Cod 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is close to Downtown Wake Forest, restaurants, shopping mall & parks including Joyner Park. Fabulous open concept living/dining/kitchen perfect for entertaining plus a 1/2 bath and master on the main with private bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with 1 bath. A large, level backyard with storage shed. Hurry this home will not last. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.