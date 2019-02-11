All apartments in Wake Forest
416 North Allen Road
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:38 PM

416 North Allen Road

416 North Allen Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1804618
Location

416 North Allen Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587
Northeast

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1309 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.

Awesome Cape Cod 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is close to Downtown Wake Forest, restaurants, shopping mall & parks including Joyner Park. Fabulous open concept living/dining/kitchen perfect for entertaining plus a 1/2 bath and master on the main with private bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with 1 bath. A large, level backyard with storage shed. Hurry this home will not last. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 North Allen Road have any available units?
416 North Allen Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 416 North Allen Road currently offering any rent specials?
416 North Allen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 North Allen Road pet-friendly?
No, 416 North Allen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake Forest.
Does 416 North Allen Road offer parking?
No, 416 North Allen Road does not offer parking.
Does 416 North Allen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 North Allen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 North Allen Road have a pool?
No, 416 North Allen Road does not have a pool.
Does 416 North Allen Road have accessible units?
No, 416 North Allen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 416 North Allen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 North Allen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 North Allen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 North Allen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
