5217 Shannamara Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to the home of your dreams! This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,135 sq. ft. home in Matthews has everything you've been looking for. With an open floor plan, this spacious home features a spectacular foyer and stairway. Enjoy your morning coffee in the gorgeous kitchen with an over sized island, granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, and breakfast area. Relax in the living room by the fireplace, or entertain in the formal living and dining. The master suite includes a spa like retreat with luxurious tub, walk in shower, and separate vanities. Large secondary rooms, and game room. Enjoy those crisp fall evenings on the gorgeous deck overlooking the backyard with plenty of space! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.