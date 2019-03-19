All apartments in Stallings
Find more places like 5217 Shannamara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stallings, NC
/
5217 Shannamara Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5217 Shannamara Drive

5217 Shannamara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stallings
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5217 Shannamara Drive, Stallings, NC 28104
Shannamara

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,135 sq. ft. home in Matthews has everything you've been looking for. With an open floor plan, this spacious home features a spectacular foyer and stairway. Enjoy your morning coffee in the gorgeous kitchen with an over sized island, granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, and breakfast area. Relax in the living room by the fireplace, or entertain in the formal living and dining. The master suite includes a spa like retreat with luxurious tub, walk in shower, and separate vanities. Large secondary rooms, and game room. Enjoy those crisp fall evenings on the gorgeous deck overlooking the backyard with plenty of space! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Shannamara Drive have any available units?
5217 Shannamara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 5217 Shannamara Drive have?
Some of 5217 Shannamara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Shannamara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Shannamara Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Shannamara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Shannamara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Shannamara Drive offer parking?
No, 5217 Shannamara Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Shannamara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Shannamara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Shannamara Drive have a pool?
No, 5217 Shannamara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Shannamara Drive have accessible units?
No, 5217 Shannamara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Shannamara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Shannamara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 Shannamara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 Shannamara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stallings 3 BedroomsStallings Apartments with Balcony
Stallings Apartments with Washer-DryerStallings Dog Friendly Apartments
Stallings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College