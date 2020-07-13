The Villages at McCullers Walk

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 with Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admininstrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for one pet, $450 for two, $600 for three
limit: 3
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions.
Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
All pet fees, pet deposits, pet rent, weight limits, and the maximum number of pets allowed per apartment are subject to change at any time without notice and may be subject to certain restrictions. Contact the management office for the most up-to-date information.