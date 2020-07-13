All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

The Villages at McCullers Walk

Open Now until 6pm
500 Shady Summit Way · (413) 304-2420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive One Month RENT FREE on select homes! Contact the leasing office for details. Restrictions apply.
Location

500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC 27603

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0421GS · Avail. Aug 1

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 0536CC · Avail. Sep 13

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 0831GS · Avail. Aug 13

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1103CC · Avail. Aug 15

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Unit 0534CC · Avail. Sep 6

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Unit 0634SS · Avail. Sep 6

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0121CC · Avail. Aug 15

$1,537

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Unit 1321SS · Avail. Aug 5

$1,537

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Unit 1333SS · Avail. Aug 8

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villages at McCullers Walk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
accessible
alarm system
bocce court
car wash area
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
shuffle board
trash valet
yoga
Modern and timeless luxury living...A unique mix of one, two and three bedroom residences with a range of 687-1420 square feet. The Villages at McCullers Walk, located in Garner, N.C., offers 412 new, custom-crafted, beautifully landscaped, elegant garden-style apartment homes with contemporary features typically found in custom homes. The community amenities are generous: three pools, including an indoor pool for year-round enjoyment, an outdoor zero-entry pool for summer with a huge poolside sundeck for sunbathing or barbecuing and a wading pool. Continuing the tour inside, you will have a choice of one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment homes where you will find spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and gorgeous kitchens and baths.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 with Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admininstrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for one pet, $450 for two, $600 for three
limit: 3
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons. All pet fees, pet deposits, pet rent, weight limits, and the maximum number of pets allowed per apartment are subject to change at any time without notice and may be subject to certain restrictions. Contact the management office for the most up-to-date information.
Storage Details: Garages available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Villages at McCullers Walk have any available units?
The Villages at McCullers Walk has 25 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does The Villages at McCullers Walk have?
Some of The Villages at McCullers Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villages at McCullers Walk currently offering any rent specials?
The Villages at McCullers Walk is offering the following rent specials: Receive One Month RENT FREE on select homes! Contact the leasing office for details. Restrictions apply.
Is The Villages at McCullers Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villages at McCullers Walk is pet friendly.
Does The Villages at McCullers Walk offer parking?
Yes, The Villages at McCullers Walk offers parking.
Does The Villages at McCullers Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Villages at McCullers Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villages at McCullers Walk have a pool?
Yes, The Villages at McCullers Walk has a pool.
Does The Villages at McCullers Walk have accessible units?
Yes, The Villages at McCullers Walk has accessible units.
Does The Villages at McCullers Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villages at McCullers Walk has units with dishwashers.
