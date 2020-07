Amenities

Chic Spaces – Top-Notch Amenities



For the perfect blend of style, and elegance in luxury living, The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes offers the ultimate in high-class living. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come complete with top of the line amenities and premium fixtures. The Parke provides style from the ground up starting with hardwood style floors to spacious 9’ ceilings with decorative faucets and lighting fixtures throughout. Your new home also comes with a host of amenities chosen to bring comfort to every resident! The newly renovated clubhouse, 24-hour well-equipped fitness studio, and the fully equipped playroom for the little ones means there is something for everyone. Whether you spend the day at the indoor swimming pool for year round fun or play with your furry friends at the dog park, The Parke at Trinity brings comfort, style, and happiness to your life. Come by for a personal tour, or apply online today!