Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool internet access online portal tennis court volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry business center trash valet

The living is easy in this stylish, modern apartment community. If you're looking for simple and comfortable living, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC, are the home you've been searching for. No matter the floor plan you choose, essential features and sophisticated finishes work together to make your home beautiful and convenient. Highlights include stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and in-home washer and dryer. As a resident, you also gain access to a world of amazing amenities. Break a sweat in the upgraded 24-hour fitness center and then head to the resort-style swimming pool for a refreshing dip. Invite some friends over for a tennis or volleyball match and then wrap-up a memorable day by hosting a delicious dinner in the clubhouse. Our list of amenities goes on and on in our lovely maintained community near Crabtree Valley Mall.