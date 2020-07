Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access trash valet cats allowed parking

Your new home at Regency Park Apartment Homes awaits! Nestled in an ideal community in northeast Raleigh, Regency Park is brimming with beautiful, enveloping landscape that presents panoramic views and breathtaking surroundings. Choose from a one, two, or three bedroom apartments for rent, fully enhanced with all of the best amenities Raleigh has to offer. Individual private entrances, designer cabinetry, premium fixtures and lighting, and an in-home washer and dryer set are just a few features you can find inside your spacious apartment home. Our location is convenient to shopping, dining, and recreation, but you don't have to venture far from your front door to relax, socialize, or lounge. The community's shared spaces, such as an oversized resort style pool and a well-equipped, 24-hour fitness studio, will allow you to feel as though you are on a stay-cation! Check out the top of the line amenities package that Regency Park has to offer and contact us today to tour our community!