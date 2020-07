Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill trash valet yoga accessible garage internet access

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. At NorthCity 6, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living. Our contemporary apartments for rent in Raleigh, North Carolina, feature ceramic tile flooring, designer schemed kitchens, generously sized walk-in closets, lofty nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and washers and dryers. A convenient elevator ride from our covered parking area delivers you to a climate controlled hallway minimizing exposure to the outside elements. Take a refreshing swim in our shimmering pool with cabana lounge, enjoy our Cyber cafe with computer stations and plush seating, or relax in our Resident lounge with Plasma TVs and billiards. Best of all, our pet-friendly apartments provide you and your best friend with a place to relax together. NorthCity 6's one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences are situated in a prime North Raleigh location, offering convenient access to ...