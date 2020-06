Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Available 07/01/20 NOW LEASING FOR FALL SEMESTER!!! Colonial Arms is conveniently located within walking distance to Centennial Campus, bus lines, shopping, restaurants, and more! Our base model townhomes start at $949 and our fully renovated townhomes are $1149.



***SPECIAL*** APPLICATION FEE $75.00 AND $300 OFF RENT FOR SEPTEMBER AND $400 OFF FOR A RENOVATED HOME!!! APPLY TODAY, THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG



(RLNE5698824)