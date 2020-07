Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse dog park gym pool e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet garage parking alarm system internet access package receiving

Welcome to Carrington at Brier Creek apartments in Raleigh, NC — a pleasant community in a wonderful location where you'll experience luxury living while enjoying quick, convenient access to Brier Creek Corporate Center, RDU Airport, and all that the Triangle area has to offer. Add our excellent staff, online rent payment, and valet trash service, and you have every reason to see what we have available. Contact us today for more help. Choose one of our one, two, or three bedroom layouts where you’ll indulge in unique features to add to your lifestyle. From private balconies and nine foot ceilings, to stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer included, we’re sure you’ll absolutely love your future home. Make sure to learn more about our community amenities. Residents enjoy a 24 hours fitness center, 2500 square foot dog park, a refreshing pool, and much more. Our professional staff is available for personalized tours - we’re eager for the chance to highlight all that Carrington at Brier Creek.