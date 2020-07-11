Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Holly Springs apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Lochmere
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,297
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Results within 10 miles of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$888
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Preston
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
East Mordecai
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$952
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1362 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
Verified

1 of 116

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
63 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Remington Place
1909 Eyrie Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,061
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near I-40 with plenty of green space near Lake Johnson Park. Apartments have a fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, and a patio or balcony. Community pool, business center and 24-hour gym available.
City Guide for Holly Springs, NC

Bring out the big kid in you: Mount Holly was named Playful City USA in 2011!

If population growth is any indication, Mount Holly, NC is a popular place to live. This town, which sits in the shadow of the Queen City, experienced 22.58 percent population growth between 2000 and 2012. North Carolina's overall population growth during those years was only 11.7 percent. Want to avoid the hustle and bustle of city life, but live just minutes away from all of downtown's excitement? Where in North Carolina can you achieve this better than in Mount Holly? Located a short drive from Charlotte, Mount Holly offers the best of both worlds: a quiet life in the 'burbs, but not so far away that getting to the city center is inconvenient. A lot of folks who live in Mount Holly and work in downtown Charlotte zip down Interstate 85 to get to the office each day. With a variety of rental property options, plentiful recreational opportunities and a quaint downtown that's billed as a must-see for out-of-town visitors, Mount Holly offers something for everyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Holly Springs, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Holly Springs apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Holly Springs apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

