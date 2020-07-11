Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Garner, NC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Garner apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month...
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the convenient location with easy access to I-40 and close proximity to downtown Raleigh.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Results within 5 miles of Garner
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Cameron Village
The Raleigh Apartments
740 Smallwood Dr #17, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1004 sqft
Great Downtown location close to Cameron Village Shopping Center and public transportation. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, dual entrances, and raised ceilings. Water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1166 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,257
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,152
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$952
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
West Morgan
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,278
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Little Creek
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Remington Place
1909 Eyrie Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,061
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near I-40 with plenty of green space near Lake Johnson Park. Apartments have a fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, and a patio or balcony. Community pool, business center and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 02:10pm
$
18 Units Available
University Park
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1094 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.
Results within 10 miles of Garner
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$999
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1327 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Lassiter at North Hills
4209 Lassiter Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,033
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1198 sqft
Close to downtown Raleigh. Apartments feature simulated wood floors, oversized bathtubs, and balconies with French doors. Property offers a game room, saltwater swimming pool, iMac media center and 24-hour fitness center. Private garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$910
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1136 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$888
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
57 Units Available
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,143
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1251 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature plenty of space, extra storage, private patios/balconies and modern fixtures. Community offers maintenance and well-maintained grounds. Close to shops, dining and other conveniences.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
Andover at Crabtree
6200 Riese Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
968 sqft
**We're now offering self-guided tours and live video tours! As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, our management office will remain open to serve our residents and future residents, but we are temporarily ceasing all in-person meetings.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes
3950 Fairsted Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers luxury amenities, such as a massage parlor, gym, pool, concierge and putting green. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Property is just steps away from Crabtree Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
The Dartmouth
104 Dartmouth Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,070
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1050 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes in Midtown Raleigh, North Hills. Units include designer interior, Wi-Fi and Smart TV. Grounds amenities include Bike Share program, business center and specialty concierge services.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
45 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,159
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1242 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
36 Units Available
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1356 sqft
Luxury amenities like a putting green, in-home washers and dryers, and theater room elevate this modern apartment building in Raleigh's Six Forks neighborhood. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Atria At Crabtree Valley
4601 Baymar Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1305 sqft
Short hop to 70 Freeway and Route 50. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Crabtree Valley Mall. Large, 1-2 bedroom layouts available. Dog park, basketball court and tennis court on-site. Wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Lochmere
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
City Guide for Garner, NC

“Friday night football is king. / Sweet tea goes good with anything. / The fireflies come out when the sun goes down. / Nobody eats 'til you say amen. / And everybody knows your mom and them. / You can see who loves who for miles around. / In a water tower town.” (- Scotty McCreery, Garner, NC native, whose music video for "Water Tower Town" was filmed in his hometown)

With road names like Jones Sausage Road and Timber Drive, who wouldn’t want to live in the town of Garner, North Carolina? As of the 2010 census, Garner’s population comes in at 25,745, with most residents hooked on Carolina staples like pulled pork barbecue and sweet tea or NY-style pizza and bagels. Like much of the greater Triangle region of North Carolina, a substantial number of former New Yorkers call the area home.Garner has a smaller land area and population than nearby cities like state capital Raleigh and Durham. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Garner, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Garner apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Garner apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

