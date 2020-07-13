Apartment List
/
NC
/
apex
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

53 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Apex, NC

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
107 S Mason Street
107 South Mason Street, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1000 sqft
Townhome in awesome Apex location, minutes to Hwy 55, shopping, and restaurants! First floor with large open living room and great wooded view with large back deck. Half bath and W/D hook up downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Apex
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
64 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
30 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$917
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,352
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
36 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
10 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
209 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
16 Units Available
Hyde Park
200 Hyde Park Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1140 sqft
Community of low-rise apartment buildings, near I-40, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and shopping. Recently-renovated, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with patio/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage. Pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$891
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
19 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
8 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1403 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
3 Units Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
309 Bargate Drive
309 Bargate Drive, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
840 sqft
Our gorgeous, two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom floor plan boasts a thoughtfully designed living/dining room space, excellent for entertaining and provides access to the private patio or balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Apex
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$923
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
899 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1444 sqft
This community has two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, garage parking, a clubhouse and much more. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Conveniently located near the business corridor along South Miami Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
23 Units Available
Legacy at Meridian
1101 Exchange Pl, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1524 sqft
If you feel like you need an escape from the bustle of Downtown Durham, Legacy at Meridian is waiting to welcome you home. A resort-inspired community, we offer luxury apartments for rent in Durham, North Carolina, near The Streets at Southpoint.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
6 Units Available
Lexington Farms
3409 Mill Tree Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! The lifestyle you are looking for, in the location you desire, is at Lexington Farms! Providing a wide selection of unique 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature loft spaces, spacious kitchens with stainless steel
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Sumter Square
613 Charleston Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and NC State Fairgrounds, these homes feature walk-in closets, plush carpeting and private patios. The pet-friendly community has playgrounds, tennis courts and two swimming pools for residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$832
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$928
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
778 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Duraleigh Woods Apartments
5600 Briar Oak Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Just minutes from Oak Park Shopping Center and Crabtree Valley Mall, this community offers residents picnic areas, tennis courts, poolside Wi-Fi and a fitness center. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings and designer paint schemes.

July 2020 Apex Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apex Rent Report. Apex rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Apex Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apex Rent Report. Apex rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Apex rents declined significantly over the past month

Apex rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Apex stand at $1,152 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,341 for a two-bedroom. Apex's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Apex over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Apex rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Apex, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apex is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Apex's median two-bedroom rent of $1,341 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Apex fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apex than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Apex.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApex 3 BedroomsApex Accessible ApartmentsApex Apartments under $1,000Apex Apartments under $1,100
    Apex Apartments under $900Apex Apartments with BalconyApex Apartments with GarageApex Apartments with GymApex Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApex Apartments with Move-in SpecialsApex Apartments with Parking
    Apex Apartments with PoolApex Apartments with Washer-DryerApex Cheap PlacesApex Dog Friendly ApartmentsApex Luxury PlacesApex Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
    Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
    Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
    Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill