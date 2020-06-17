9313 Palm Bay Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan playground fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Exceptional & immaculate home located in highly sought after Brier Creek Country Club! 1st floor offers formal dining, hardwoods, spacious family RM with gas-log FP & first floor master suite. Second floor has 3 full bedrooms, large bonus RM, 2 full baths + huge walk-in attic. Relax on the back deck overlooking private back yard. Community pool and playground included in rent. Great location close to RTP, RDU,Shopping, restaurants, major Hwy's and so much more. This is a must see property!!