Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:00 PM

9313 Palm Bay Circle

9313 Palm Bay Circle · (919) 459-6300
Location

9313 Palm Bay Circle, Raleigh, NC 27617
Brier Creek Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Exceptional & immaculate home located in highly sought after Brier Creek Country Club! 1st floor offers formal dining, hardwoods, spacious family RM with gas-log FP & first floor master suite. Second floor has 3 full bedrooms, large bonus RM, 2 full baths + huge walk-in attic. Relax on the back deck overlooking private back yard. Community pool and playground included in rent. Great location close to RTP, RDU,Shopping, restaurants, major Hwy's and so much more. This is a must see property!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9313 Palm Bay Circle have any available units?
9313 Palm Bay Circle has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 9313 Palm Bay Circle have?
Some of 9313 Palm Bay Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9313 Palm Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9313 Palm Bay Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9313 Palm Bay Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9313 Palm Bay Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 9313 Palm Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9313 Palm Bay Circle does offer parking.
Does 9313 Palm Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9313 Palm Bay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9313 Palm Bay Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9313 Palm Bay Circle has a pool.
Does 9313 Palm Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 9313 Palm Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9313 Palm Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9313 Palm Bay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
