8510 Silhouette Place

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool hot tub tennis court

Stylish 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome near RTP - For a virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/dee80c37-5b06-4a73-9882-0db7bf48d2df/

Stylish design and modern elegance unite in this lovely, two-story transitional Townhouse centrally located in the heart of the Triangle area. With over 1,400 square feet of living space, this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath property features classic elements, soaring ceilings and a fantastic layout. The property has been newly refreshed with..........



Exceptional Interior Features:

~Welcoming Entryway

~Plantation shutters throughout first floor

~Grand Kitchen outfitted with serving bar, pantry and breakfast nook with bay window

~Intimate Dining area off Kitchen

~Dramatic Family Room filled with sun-lit windows and beautiful hardwoods

~Chic Powder Room

~Luxurious Master Bedroom accented with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet

~Spa-like Master Bath with dual vanity and oversize ceramic tile shower

~Two additional Bedrooms with generous closet space

~ Upper-level laundry closet



Having access to the private and sunny patio, storage building, community pool/clubhouse/tennis, great shopping/dining and top-rated schools complete this refined property at Long Lake. Easy access to I-40, I-540, RDU, RTP and downtown Raleigh.

Available 6/13/2020

Pets negotiable: Additional Fees and Breed Restrictions Apply

Tenant Maintained Washer and Dryer Included



For a virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/dee80c37-5b06-4a73-9882-0db7bf48d2df/

Move In Costs:

$1,375 First Month's Rent

$1,375 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



(RLNE5848782)