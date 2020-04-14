All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020

8510 Silhouette Place

8510 Silhouette Place · (919) 324-6820
Location

8510 Silhouette Place, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8510 Silhouette Place · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1411 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Stylish 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome near RTP - For a virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/dee80c37-5b06-4a73-9882-0db7bf48d2df/
Stylish design and modern elegance unite in this lovely, two-story transitional Townhouse centrally located in the heart of the Triangle area. With over 1,400 square feet of living space, this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath property features classic elements, soaring ceilings and a fantastic layout. The property has been newly refreshed with..........

Exceptional Interior Features:
~Welcoming Entryway
~Plantation shutters throughout first floor
~Grand Kitchen outfitted with serving bar, pantry and breakfast nook with bay window
~Intimate Dining area off Kitchen
~Dramatic Family Room filled with sun-lit windows and beautiful hardwoods
~Chic Powder Room
~Luxurious Master Bedroom accented with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet
~Spa-like Master Bath with dual vanity and oversize ceramic tile shower
~Two additional Bedrooms with generous closet space
~ Upper-level laundry closet

Having access to the private and sunny patio, storage building, community pool/clubhouse/tennis, great shopping/dining and top-rated schools complete this refined property at Long Lake. Easy access to I-40, I-540, RDU, RTP and downtown Raleigh.
Available 6/13/2020
Pets negotiable: Additional Fees and Breed Restrictions Apply
Tenant Maintained Washer and Dryer Included

For a virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/dee80c37-5b06-4a73-9882-0db7bf48d2df/
=============================================================
Move In Costs:
$1,375 First Month's Rent
$1,375 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

(RLNE5848782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

