8510 Silhouette Place

Amenities
Stylish 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome near RTP - For a virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/dee80c37-5b06-4a73-9882-0db7bf48d2df/
Stylish design and modern elegance unite in this lovely, two-story transitional Townhouse centrally located in the heart of the Triangle area. With over 1,400 square feet of living space, this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath property features classic elements, soaring ceilings and a fantastic layout. The property has been newly refreshed with..........
Exceptional Interior Features:
~Welcoming Entryway
~Plantation shutters throughout first floor
~Grand Kitchen outfitted with serving bar, pantry and breakfast nook with bay window
~Intimate Dining area off Kitchen
~Dramatic Family Room filled with sun-lit windows and beautiful hardwoods
~Chic Powder Room
~Luxurious Master Bedroom accented with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet
~Spa-like Master Bath with dual vanity and oversize ceramic tile shower
~Two additional Bedrooms with generous closet space
~ Upper-level laundry closet
Having access to the private and sunny patio, storage building, community pool/clubhouse/tennis, great shopping/dining and top-rated schools complete this refined property at Long Lake. Easy access to I-40, I-540, RDU, RTP and downtown Raleigh.
Available 6/13/2020
Pets negotiable: Additional Fees and Breed Restrictions Apply
Tenant Maintained Washer and Dryer Included
For a virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/dee80c37-5b06-4a73-9882-0db7bf48d2df/
=============================================================
Move In Costs:
$1,375 First Month's Rent
$1,375 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee
(RLNE5848782)