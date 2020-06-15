833 Daniels St Apt A

Amenities
Live within walking distance to Cameron Village! Shops, restaurants, fitness, entertainment all right there! Cute 1 bedroom condo on the first floor. Newer carpet and vinyl! Large living room with built in bookshelves, and bedroom with two custom shelving closets. Galley kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Ceiling fans in all rooms, washer and dryer stack-able. Outside storage available, water and garbage included! Home will be ready for early June move in!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5745349)