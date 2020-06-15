All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM

833 Daniels St Apt A

833 Daniels St · (919) 782-1717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

833 Daniels St, Raleigh, NC 27605
Cameron Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
ceiling fan
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Live within walking distance to Cameron Village! Shops, restaurants, fitness, entertainment all right there! Cute 1 bedroom condo on the first floor. Newer carpet and vinyl! Large living room with built in bookshelves, and bedroom with two custom shelving closets. Galley kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Ceiling fans in all rooms, washer and dryer stack-able. Outside storage available, water and garbage included! Home will be ready for early June move in!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Daniels St Apt A have any available units?
833 Daniels St Apt A has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 Daniels St Apt A have?
Some of 833 Daniels St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Daniels St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
833 Daniels St Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Daniels St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 833 Daniels St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 833 Daniels St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 833 Daniels St Apt A does offer parking.
Does 833 Daniels St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 Daniels St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Daniels St Apt A have a pool?
No, 833 Daniels St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 833 Daniels St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 833 Daniels St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Daniels St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Daniels St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
