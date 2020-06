Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

~Gemini Suite with Kitchenette~



Retreat to this calming suite in the heart of the Wolf Pack nation. The Gemini Suite is professional managed by KR Property Group offering Guest Hotel Quality stays.



All inclusive and fully stocked with amenities for you to enjoy your stay.

Suites includes



~Utilities

~Private Entrance

~High Speed Internet

~Free Parking

~Large flat screen TV

~Washer/Dryer in unit

~Microwave, Toaster Oven, and Coffee Maker



Short term rental with Daily, Weekly and Monthly rates. Please call KR Property Group at 919-578-9058 to make a reservation.