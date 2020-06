Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch home minutes from anything you could need! Large front yard! Rocking chair front porch welcomes you home! Spacious family room with great natural light! Opens to dining area to make perfect entertaining space! Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets, desk & pantry! Good sized master bedroom with two closets & private bath! Master bath has large step in shower! Two good sized guest rooms! Large deck to entertain on! W/D hookups! Video tour available! Landscaping included! Owner is finishing fence. Pets Negotiable!