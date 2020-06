Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 08/15/20 This large 3 bedroom home sits on a beautifully wooded lot in a prime Raleigh location. Just a short walk to NCSU and local amenities, this home is a rare find! Enjoy original wood floor on main level and a nicely updated kitchen! Step out onto your back deck and take in all the natural beauty! This home is currently being enjoyed and will be ready for a move in on 08/15/2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680515)