6005 Herston Rd

Amenities
Spacious two story home in the Abbington Ridge Subdivision. Three bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, and approx one thousand, seven hundred and sixteen square feet.
Spacious kitchen with appliances included. Plenty of cabinet and counter space, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding.
Spacious Master bedroom has garden tub + vaulted ceilings
Includes loft, two car garage
Washer/dryer hook ups available
Convenient location: close access to 540, 440, shopping, eateries, and more
Rents for $1395-security deposit equal to one month's rent
Available early to mid August