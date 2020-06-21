All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

6005 Herston Rd

6005 Herston Road · (919) 878-7474 ext. 203
Location

6005 Herston Road, Raleigh, NC 27610

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1716 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two story home in the Abbington Ridge Subdivision. Three bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, and approx one thousand, seven hundred and sixteen square feet.

Spacious kitchen with appliances included. Plenty of cabinet and counter space, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding.

Spacious Master bedroom has garden tub + vaulted ceilings

Includes loft, two car garage

Washer/dryer hook ups available

Convenient location: close access to 540, 440, shopping, eateries, and more

Rents for $1395-security deposit equal to one month's rent

Available early to mid August

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 Herston Rd have any available units?
6005 Herston Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 6005 Herston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Herston Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Herston Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6005 Herston Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 6005 Herston Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6005 Herston Rd does offer parking.
Does 6005 Herston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Herston Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Herston Rd have a pool?
No, 6005 Herston Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Herston Rd have accessible units?
No, 6005 Herston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Herston Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 Herston Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 Herston Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6005 Herston Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
