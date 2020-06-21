6005 Herston Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious two story home in the Abbington Ridge Subdivision. Three bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, and approx one thousand, seven hundred and sixteen square feet.



Spacious kitchen with appliances included. Plenty of cabinet and counter space, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding.



Spacious Master bedroom has garden tub + vaulted ceilings



Includes loft, two car garage



Washer/dryer hook ups available



Convenient location: close access to 540, 440, shopping, eateries, and more



Rents for $1395-security deposit equal to one month's rent



Available early to mid August