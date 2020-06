Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

5333 Cog Hill Court Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhome in Popular Hedingham Community - No maintenance, end unit townhome backs to the 7th hole of Hedingham Golf Course! Interior is in immaculate condition featuring a spacious family room with a gas log fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Open kitchen with white cabinets and bar space. Two large bedrooms each with private baths and new ceiling fans. Screened porch, great cut-de-sac location and Hedingham community amenities included! *Washer and dryer also included*



