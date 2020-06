Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

505 Royal St. - 3BR 3BA house one block off Hillsborough St. at Meredith College - Well maintained new build home with 3BR 3BA and open floor plan kitchen and living room. Hardwood floors and updated appliances. Conveniently located one block off Hillsborough St. just steps away from Meredith College main gate and NCSU main campus! Washer and dryer included and plenty of off street parking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5514443)