Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

$500 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!

Town home in awesome Raleigh location, minutes to mall, shopping and restaurants! First floor with wood laminate flooring, large open living room and wood burning fireplace surrounded by built in book shelves. Half bath downstairs and w/d connections are upstairs. Both bedrooms upstairs each with its own full bathroom! This home will not last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5459611)