Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
4363 Avent Ferry Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

4363 Avent Ferry Road

4363 Avent Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

4363 Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh, NC 27606

Amenities

pet friendly
trash valet
valet service
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Don’t settle for ordinary! Our apartment rentals alongside Lake Johnson boast some of the finest views North Carolina has to offer. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes feature boat rentals, sailing, kayaking, and fishing. Amenities include valet waste removal from your doorstep every weeknight and a support staff on duty 24 hours a day. Our community is also conveniently located adjacent to Lake Johnson Park, which contains over 5 miles of unpaved and paved trails! Live lakeside without venturing outside the I-440 beltline! We have the best lakeside apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4363 Avent Ferry Road have any available units?
4363 Avent Ferry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 4363 Avent Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
4363 Avent Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4363 Avent Ferry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4363 Avent Ferry Road is pet friendly.
Does 4363 Avent Ferry Road offer parking?
No, 4363 Avent Ferry Road does not offer parking.
Does 4363 Avent Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4363 Avent Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4363 Avent Ferry Road have a pool?
No, 4363 Avent Ferry Road does not have a pool.
Does 4363 Avent Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 4363 Avent Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4363 Avent Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4363 Avent Ferry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4363 Avent Ferry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4363 Avent Ferry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
