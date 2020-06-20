Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

4304 Hunters Club Drive Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom ~ Townhome in Hunter's Creek *Unit has a GREAT LOFT! - Beautiful townhome in Hunter's Creek with GREAT LOFT! This ideally located townhome features a separate living room & dining room, with a loft overlooking the living room and a fireplace. Enclosed patio with exterior storage, fully equipped kitchen. Tenant responsible for Water & Electric. Shared parking pad with adjacent unit. No Pets Allowed



School District: Combs (ES), Centinnial (MS), Athens (HS).



Directions: I-440 Beltline; Western Blvd to Kent Rd; Left on Kaplan Dr; Right on Hunters Club Dr; Unit on Right



For additional information, visit our website at www.rhynemanagement.com or call 919-256-2878 for an appointment!

SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN FOR OCCUPIED UNITS JUNE 1, 2020!!!



Site Manager

Sam Stewart



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2376534)