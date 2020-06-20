All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4304 Hunters Club Drive

4304 Hunters Club Drive · (919) 256-2878
Location

4304 Hunters Club Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4304 Hunters Club Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
4304 Hunters Club Drive Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom ~ Townhome in Hunter's Creek *Unit has a GREAT LOFT! - Beautiful townhome in Hunter's Creek with GREAT LOFT! This ideally located townhome features a separate living room & dining room, with a loft overlooking the living room and a fireplace. Enclosed patio with exterior storage, fully equipped kitchen. Tenant responsible for Water & Electric. Shared parking pad with adjacent unit. No Pets Allowed

School District: Combs (ES), Centinnial (MS), Athens (HS).

Directions: I-440 Beltline; Western Blvd to Kent Rd; Left on Kaplan Dr; Right on Hunters Club Dr; Unit on Right

For additional information, visit our website at www.rhynemanagement.com or call 919-256-2878 for an appointment!
SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN FOR OCCUPIED UNITS JUNE 1, 2020!!!

Site Manager
Sam Stewart

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2376534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Hunters Club Drive have any available units?
4304 Hunters Club Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 Hunters Club Drive have?
Some of 4304 Hunters Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Hunters Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Hunters Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Hunters Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Hunters Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4304 Hunters Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Hunters Club Drive does offer parking.
Does 4304 Hunters Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4304 Hunters Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Hunters Club Drive have a pool?
No, 4304 Hunters Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Hunters Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 4304 Hunters Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Hunters Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4304 Hunters Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
