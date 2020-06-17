All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:04 PM

4103 Arckelton Drive

4103 Arkelton Drive · (919) 459-6300
Location

4103 Arkelton Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Available NOW! Fantastic UPDATED 2 Bedroom 2 bath duplex in great location behind Crabtree Valley Mall...convenient to everything you need and all that Raleigh has to offer! 1 car carport, covered front porch, NEW CARPET & FRESHLY PAINTED, beautiful hardwood floors, Kitchen has all appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space, Dining Room open to Living room with wood-burning fireplace, TWO spacious Bedrooms...master has private bath & 2 double closets. patio with storage. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 Arckelton Drive have any available units?
4103 Arckelton Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4103 Arckelton Drive have?
Some of 4103 Arckelton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4103 Arckelton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4103 Arckelton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 Arckelton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4103 Arckelton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4103 Arckelton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4103 Arckelton Drive does offer parking.
Does 4103 Arckelton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4103 Arckelton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 Arckelton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4103 Arckelton Drive has a pool.
Does 4103 Arckelton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4103 Arckelton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 Arckelton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4103 Arckelton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
