4103 Arckelton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Available NOW! Fantastic UPDATED 2 Bedroom 2 bath duplex in great location behind Crabtree Valley Mall...convenient to everything you need and all that Raleigh has to offer! 1 car carport, covered front porch, NEW CARPET & FRESHLY PAINTED, beautiful hardwood floors, Kitchen has all appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space, Dining Room open to Living room with wood-burning fireplace, TWO spacious Bedrooms...master has private bath & 2 double closets. patio with storage. No Pets