4007 Yadkin Dr

Classy two story home available in Country Club Hills



4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and bonus



Approx 2,854 square feet



Eat in kitchen and separate dining room



Large bonus room available



New flooring in downstairs, with updated counter tops



Nice back yard for kids to play!



Two car garage available



WONDERFUL location--close access to North Hills, 440, and Crabtree



Rents for $2100 per month



Schools are Root Elementary, Daniels Middle, Broughton HS



Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



Sorry, no students or room mates



Available NOW!