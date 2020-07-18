4007 Yadkin Dr

Amenities
Classy two story home available in Country Club Hills
4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and bonus
Approx 2,854 square feet
Eat in kitchen and separate dining room
Large bonus room available
New flooring in downstairs, with updated counter tops
Nice back yard for kids to play!
Two car garage available
WONDERFUL location--close access to North Hills, 440, and Crabtree
Rents for $2100 per month
Schools are Root Elementary, Daniels Middle, Broughton HS
Security deposit equal to one month's rent.
Sorry, no students or room mates
Available NOW!