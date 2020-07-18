All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 4007 Yadkin Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
4007 Yadkin Dr
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

4007 Yadkin Dr

4007 Yadkin Drive · (919) 878-7474 ext. 207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4007 Yadkin Drive, Raleigh, NC 27609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classy two story home available in Country Club Hills

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and bonus

Approx 2,854 square feet

Eat in kitchen and separate dining room

Large bonus room available

New flooring in downstairs, with updated counter tops

Nice back yard for kids to play!

Two car garage available

WONDERFUL location--close access to North Hills, 440, and Crabtree

Rents for $2100 per month

Schools are Root Elementary, Daniels Middle, Broughton HS

Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Sorry, no students or room mates

Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Yadkin Dr have any available units?
4007 Yadkin Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 4007 Yadkin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Yadkin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Yadkin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Yadkin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4007 Yadkin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4007 Yadkin Dr offers parking.
Does 4007 Yadkin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Yadkin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Yadkin Dr have a pool?
No, 4007 Yadkin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Yadkin Dr have accessible units?
No, 4007 Yadkin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Yadkin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 Yadkin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 Yadkin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4007 Yadkin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4007 Yadkin Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln
Raleigh, NC 27607
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave
Raleigh, NC 27608
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk
Raleigh, NC 27606
Concord Apartments
3920 Knickerbocker Pkwy
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
Camden Carolinian
2600 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27608
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave
Raleigh, NC 27608

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity ParkCameron Village
Olde East RaleighWest Morgan
WadeEast Mordecai

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity