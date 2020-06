Amenities

3913 Jackson St. - 3BR 3BA House near Greek Village - This new construction 3BR 3BA house sports an open floor plan living room and kitchen while having three bedroom suites each with private bath. Located just off Western Blvd. and Gorman St. makes this place very convenient to Meredith or NCSU while also allowing a secluded spot to relax. Washer/ dryer included and ample off street parking. Ready to welcome you home this fall!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849635)