Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking bbq/grill

Campus Suites - 4BR 2BA Apartments - A cozy nook of apartments located beside NCSU dorms and intramural fields just two blocks from Greek Village and one block off Western Blvd. make this a prime spot! 4BR 2BA option as well as 4BR 3BA units still available for August!



Off street parking included. With multiple units still available, enjoy the benefit of living together with all your friends and sharing an outdoor courtyard space where you can expand your entertainment area to lounge, grill, or gather with privacy. We look forward to welcoming you home in August!



