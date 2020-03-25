All apartments in Raleigh
3224 Huntleigh Dr

3224 Huntleigh Drive · (919) 675-1444
Location

3224 Huntleigh Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604
Brentwood Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3224 Huntleigh Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3224 Huntleigh Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home in Raleigh with Fenced Yard Close to Beltline! - Located just a couple blocks from the Beltline off Capital, you've got easy access to everything Raleigh related. 440, Capital stores and restaurants, 10 minutes from downtown, 6 minutes from I-40, 10 minutes to NC State, and more.

What you get with the house: 3 bedroom detached house, washer/dryer, spacious kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook, family room, back porch, fruit bearing trees in back yard, outdoor shed, fenced yard with two private fenced enclosures for pets, a great location, and an all around well maintained older home with character.

Ask us about a tour or more details! This property looks to go quick. Pets allowed with approval and deposit.

This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, email Adam at contact@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4171338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Huntleigh Dr have any available units?
3224 Huntleigh Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 Huntleigh Dr have?
Some of 3224 Huntleigh Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Huntleigh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Huntleigh Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Huntleigh Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 Huntleigh Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3224 Huntleigh Dr offer parking?
No, 3224 Huntleigh Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3224 Huntleigh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3224 Huntleigh Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Huntleigh Dr have a pool?
No, 3224 Huntleigh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Huntleigh Dr have accessible units?
No, 3224 Huntleigh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Huntleigh Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 Huntleigh Dr has units with dishwashers.
