Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3224 Huntleigh Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home in Raleigh with Fenced Yard Close to Beltline! - Located just a couple blocks from the Beltline off Capital, you've got easy access to everything Raleigh related. 440, Capital stores and restaurants, 10 minutes from downtown, 6 minutes from I-40, 10 minutes to NC State, and more.



What you get with the house: 3 bedroom detached house, washer/dryer, spacious kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook, family room, back porch, fruit bearing trees in back yard, outdoor shed, fenced yard with two private fenced enclosures for pets, a great location, and an all around well maintained older home with character.



Ask us about a tour or more details! This property looks to go quick. Pets allowed with approval and deposit.



This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, email Adam at contact@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE4171338)